Dodgers Announce Major Lineup Decision That Will Surprise Fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers just made a roster move that’s caught many fans off guard. With the team finally getting healthy again, the Dodgers have activated outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and optioned James Outman to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Outman, who had an impressive rookie season in 2023, has struggled to find his rhythm at the plate this year. While his defense in center field has remained strong, his offense hasn’t quite kept pace. Still, few expected him to be the odd man out.

This is the first time all season the Dodgers have had a fully healthy outfield, and with Hernandez back and Tommy Edman also returning from injury, the team suddenly has more options than places to put them.

It’s the kind of challenge that comes with depth, but it also means making tough calls.

Dodgers’ Positive Outlook Moving Forward

The Dodgers clearly want to keep getting at-bats for breakout players like Andy Pages and newcomer Hyeseong Kim, who both filled in admirably during the team’s injury stretch.

Kim, in particular, has earned praise for his energy and surprising power, even as he continues adjusting to Major League pitching and the center field position.

Los Angeles’ plan is to stay flexible, which means rotating players based on matchups and making sure guys stay fresh. Hernandez will likely see regular starts in a corner outfield spot, while Pages and Michael Conforto round out the usual group.

Kim will start a few times a week and Edman will float between the outfield and infield depending on where he’s needed most.

For Outman, the team says the move is more about opportunity than punishment. He wasn’t going to be getting consistent playing time with so many outfielders now available, and the organization wants him to get back on track offensively.

The hope is that regular at-bats in Triple-A will help him regain confidence and rhythm at the plate. It’s not a permanent step back, but it’s a surprising one for a player who looked like a key part of the team’s future just a season ago.

Dodgers Aren’t Taking Any Chances In 2025

This move also shows how serious the Dodgers are about winning now. They’re not sticking with players based on past performance. They’re adjusting constantly based on who’s producing. With the NL West as competitive as ever, Los Angeles is trying to maximize every roster spot and avoid any unnecessary slumps. There’s little room for patience when every game counts.

The team also hinted at more changes down the road. Young catcher Dalton Rushing continues to develop and could see more time behind the plate. The bullpen remains fluid too, with different arms being tested in high-pressure situations. It’s clear the Dodgers are staying aggressive in all areas, keeping their foot on the gas as they chase another potential World Series run.

For fans, the move is bittersweet. Outman has become a fan favorite—blasting two home runs and four RBIs in nine May appearances—and it’s tough to see an exciting homegrown talent sent back down. But the Dodgers haven’t been shy about their focus this season: Putting the best team on the field every night, even if that means making decisions that are not the most popular.

Nothing is guaranteed with the active roster. Playing time is earned. And even the most promising players have to produce to stay involved.