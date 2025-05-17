The Dodgers’ Most Reliable Bat Is Also Their Most Fragile

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to rely heavily on their most consistent and productive slugger—Freddie Freeman.

Despite battling a lingering ankle injury that limits his mobility, Freeman’s production remains top-tier. This season, he’s hitting an impressive .370 with 9 home runs and 34 RBIs, and has the Dodgers sitting atop the NL West at 29-16.

Freeman’s ankle injury is not a typical strain. It stems from an off-field slip in the shower earlier this season, which forced him onto the 10-day injured list.

Since then, the Dodgers’ medical staff has dedicated extensive time each day to his care. Treatments include contrast therapy, specialized weight training, and careful load management to keep the injury from worsening. Rather than healing fully, the ankle is being managed carefully to allow Freeman to remain on the field and contribute.

In the Freeway Series opener on Friday night, the Dodgers fell 6-2 to the Angels at Dodger Stadium. Jack Kochanowicz’s dominant pitching and effective defense helped stifle the Dodgers’ offense.

Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Dustin May struggled with control—allowing multiple runs despite striking out eight batters. The Angels took an early lead thanks to a two-run homer by Yoán Moncada and capitalized again with clutch hits. Though the Dodgers fought back with RBIs from Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani’s 16th homer, they ultimately could not overcome the deficit.

Freeman went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in that game, a rare off night for the veteran slugger. However, his overall season performance has been remarkable, especially considering his physical limitations. His daily routine of rehabilitation and maintenance underscores just how sensitive his situation is.

The Dodgers are playing with fire, perhaps a tad more than they should. Freeman isn’t the kind of athlete to officially “ask” for a break, and he doesn’t plan on it: Players play.

It’s the time of the season when organizations make decisions (no matter how difficult) that are in the club’s best interest. For Los Angeles, it could be what’s necessary to keep their trusty weapon off the IL in the long run.

Freeman, now in Year 4 of a 6-year, $162 million contract, carries not only high expectations but also the risk of extended absences if his ankle flares up again. With eight All-Star appearances, an MVP award, and two World Series rings, Freeman’s value to the Dodgers goes beyond statistics—it’s also about leadership and stability in the lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has praised Freeman’s resilience and professionalism. Roberts admitted he had underestimated just how well Freeman was performing due to the spotlight often being elsewhere.

“I looked up the other day and saw he was hitting .360. I had no idea,” Roberts said, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “But when you look into it, he’s just been relentless.”

As the NL West division tightens, every game matters for the Dodgers. Upcoming matchups include Clayton Kershaw’s long-awaited 2025 season debut against Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson, on Saturday.

In what will likely be a close division race all season, the Dodgers need Freeman to continue delivering at this level. But they also need to be cautious with their star asset.