Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Move Before Diamondbacks Game

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 7-0 on Wednesday.

Shortstop Mookie Betts went 1-for-5 in the win.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Decision

Ahead of the series finale, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Dodgers 6/4 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF W. Smith DH M. Muncy 3B R. Ward LF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B J. Wrobleski SP”

Mookie Betts will serve as the team’s leadoff hitter after serving as the team’s cleanup hitter in Wednesday’s win.

It will mark only the second time this season Betts hits in the leadoff position, as that position is regularly held by Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is not in the lineup on Thursday, as he is likely getting a rest day after pitching six shutout innings on Wednesday while lowering his season ERA to 0.74.

Betts has struggled all season, as he is now batting .189 with 21 hits, six home runs, 15 runs, 17 RBIs and a .632 OPS. This marks a worrying trend for Betts as his OPS has dropped year-to-year since 2024. His current mark is the worst of his career, surpassing his 2025 season.

Regarding his struggles, manager Dave Roberts previously said, “I think he’s obviously not confident in his swing, his mechanics. I think a little bit, he might be taking that into the batter’s box. Right now, I think his mechanics are one thing, but I think it’s a little bit overthinking, trying too hard, anxious.”

Despite this, Betts has remained in the top half of the Dodgers lineup.

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers enter the series finale with a 7.5 game lead over the Diamondbacks in the National League West. Los Angeles has gone 8-2 over their last 10 games.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski will make his 10th start of the season on Thursday. Wrobleski enters Thursday’s matchup with a 2.87 ERA across 62.2 innings pitched. He was stellar in his last outing, as he allowed only one run across seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies and picked up his seventh win of the season.

Diamondbacks Right Now

The Arizona Diamondbacks have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “D-backs 6/4 K. Marte 2B C. Carroll RF G. Moreno C N. Arenado 3B R. Waldschmidt CF I. Vargas 1B G. Perdomo SS J. Fernandez DH T. Troy LF R. Nelson SP”\

The Diamondbacks enter the series finale with a 32-29 record and have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.