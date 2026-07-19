Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Unfortunate Shohei Ohtani News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set for a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Sunday after Saturday’s game was postponed.

The schedule change forced Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to adjust his pitching plans. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the opener against Cam Schlittler, while the Dodgers will turn to a bullpen game in the second matchup.

Shohei Ohtani will bat leadoff as the designated hitter, but the Dodgers revealed an unfortunate update regarding his expected return to the mound next week against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers Announce Ohtani News

Before Sunday’s doubleheader, Roberts announced that he is pushing Ohtani’s scheduled start against the Phillies to allow him more time to recover from the knee issue that required treatment during the All-Star break.

According to Roberts, Ohtani’s knee still isn’t responding well when he plays catch. After Ohtani informed the Dodgers’ training staff, the club decided to delay his return to pitching.

“It’s gonna be some time, and I’d say that it’s not gonna be a day-to-day thing,” Roberts said. “We just want to continue to give [the knee] the best chance to get into a good spot.”

Will Ohtani Remain in the Lineup?

For now, the expectation is that Ohtani will continue serving as the Dodgers’ designated hitter, which is the biggest positive to come from this update.

Ohtani has been dealing with the lingering knee issue for some time, but it hasn’t affected him at the plate.

Entering Sunday, he’s batting .289 with 22 home runs, 58 RBIs, a .543 slugging percentage, and a .942 OPS.

Who’s Pitching Against the Phillies?

With Ohtani no longer scheduled to pitch next week against Philadelphia, Roberts will move Emmet Sheehan’s start to Monday, with Justin Wrobleski expected to follow on Tuesday.

The change does create a bit of a dilemma for Los Angeles, though Blake Snell continues progressing toward a return and recently began a rehab assignment.