Dodgers Called to Land 6-Year Veteran over Tarik Skubal

The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes continues to intensify with the Los Angeles Dodgers linked as one possibility. Rightfully so, as the Dodgers under manager Dave Roberts attract big-name talent. Skubal-to-Dodgers rumors have stayed hot as June comes to an end.

Teams like the Dodgers still clearly see the need Skubal provides as a veteran ace with two Cy Young wins in tow. Plus Los Angeles will need all the arm talent at its disposal once the push for the postseason begins in early August.

But Skubal isn’t going to be the easiest talent to nab before the MLB Trade Deadline. The Dodgers will need to consider contingency plans on the mound if a Skubal deal doesn’t fall through.

So another aging veteran rises as an option here per one MLB Analyst.

Who the Dodgers can Consider, Per MLB Analyst

The back-to-back World Series champs can consider a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, per Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report. LA gains six-year MLB pitching veteran Rico Garcia in exchange.

“Not Tarik Skubal? Yeah, that’s going against the market at this juncture,” Rymer began. “But it’s also recognition that the Dodgers don’t need to make a trade to have a super-rotation for October, whereas they probably do if they want to have a super-bullpen.”

The Dodgers would gain a pitcher dealing with a decline. Yet that doesn’t stop Rymer from seeing the value the Oriole brings in this scenario.

“Despite some recent regression, Garcia still has a 1.95 ERA and 0.742 WHIP out of Baltimore’s pen,” Rymer said.

Age is a non-issue too in this trade proposal.

“Even though he’s 32, his club control elevates his value, but probably not to a point where the Dodgers would have to subtract a top-10 prospect from their No. 1-ranked farm system,” Rymer said.

State of the Dodgers’ Bullpen Amid Tarik Skubal Chatter

Skubal again rises as a hot button and trending topic across the MLB universe. Dodgers insider Katie Woo is aware the rumors “are going to be loud” in addressing the situation on Dodgers Territory. She dished out a warning, though, to fans.

“But just because they’re loud doesn’t mean they’re always right,” Woo said. “I’m not here to downplay any chance of the Dodgers doing anything with Skubal, because it’s Los Angeles they’re going to be involved no matter what.”

Yet still, “they are one of the few organizations that even have the ability to pull off a trade. That’s why it’s not going to go away.”

Los Angeles’s farm system is a big reason why Skubal is linked to the Dodgers. LA receives the luxury of having a deep lineup of arms that can hand Skubal less pressure to carry the load on the hill.

How Rico Garcia can fit with the Dodgers

Garcia arrives to provide reliever depth in all likelihood. He’s already delivered four saves with the Orioles this season.

He’s even putting together one of his better campaigns: Posting a 3-1 mark with 37 strikeouts.

Los Angeles gains the red-hot version of Garcia if the franchise pulls off such a deal. Of course, all eyes are on where Skubal goes.