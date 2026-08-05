Dodgers Predicted to Fail Again vs Surging Chicago Cubs

Tarik Skubal’s debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers was spoiled by the Chicago Cubs. In the second Dodgers vs Cubs clash of the series, the Cubs came out with a 5-1 victory. A Dodgers vs Cubs prediction for the final game certainly takes this into consideration.

Skubal was the prized target of the MLB Trade Deadline. As the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner, there is little reason to think otherwise.

In his Dodgers debut, Skubal more than held his own. He threw six innings, recording six strikeouts while surrendering four hits, one home run, two walks, and four hits.

Despite last night’s loss to the Cubs, the Dodgers remain in first in the NL West. They are nine games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10 ahead of the San Diego Padres, 21 ahead of the San Francisco Giants, and 24 ahead of the Colorado Rockies.

With the final game of the series tonight, here is the Dodgers vs Cubs prediction along with probable pitchers.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction: Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs series finale is not looking good for the reigning World Series Champions.

Both the run line and moneyline show the Dodgers as the underdogs. The run line has the Dodgers at +1.5 with the Cubs at -1.5. On the other hand, the moneyline shows the Dodgers at +104 with the Cubs at -126.

Bettorsinsider is predicting a 6-4 victory for the Cubs. They give the Cubs a 58.4 percent chance of winning today’s game.

Oddsmakers are setting the run total for today’s game at 9.5.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Probable Pitchers: Who is Pitching Tonight?

Right now, tonight’s game will feature the starting pitching battle of Eric Lauer vs Shota Imanaga.

Lauer has been solid for the Dodgers since coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays early in the season. While he has had mixed results overall, he has better stats with the Dodgers.

Lauer has a 5-0 record with the Dodgers, including eight starts, 30 strikeouts, a 0.99 WHIP, and a 2.96 ERA in 51.2 innings. These numbers, along with his stats against the Cubs, offer a sliver of hope for a victory in today’s series finale.

Shota Imanaga vs Dodgers

Imanaga has been solid against the Dodgers this year. Here are Imanaga’s stats against the Dodgers:

At-Bats: 78

78 Hits: 19

19 Doubles: 5

5 Triples: 0

0 Home Runs: 5

5 RBIs: 10

10 Walks: 7

7 Strikeouts: 17

17 Batting Average: .244

Freddie Freeman has not had much luck against Imanaga this year, striking out five times in 11 at-bats. However, the Dodgers batter with the most success against him has been Tommy Edman.

Edman has three home runs and four hits in eight at-bats against the southpaw Imanaga.

Eric Lauer vs Cubs

Lauer has had solid results against the Cubs this year. Here are his stats:

At-Bats: 68

68 Hits: 18

18 Doubles: 4

4 Triples: 1

1 Home Runs: 2

2 RBIs: 11

11 Walks: 8

8 Strikeouts: 18

18 Batting Average: .265

When it comes to strikeouts, Lauer has Ian Happ’s number. In 15 at-bats, Happ has been struck out seven times by Lauer. However, he also has five hits, including two doubles and one triple.

Both Carson Kelly and Dansby Swanson have a .200 batting average against Lauer, which should bode well for the Dodgers in today’s game.

One way or another, the Dodgers will need to pull it together soon. They are the World Series favorites, but they need to start winning games again.