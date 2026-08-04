Dodgers vs Cubs: Where to Watch Tarik Skubal’s Dodgers’ Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers are out for vengeance after their 10-5 loss to the Cubs in the first Dodgers vs. Cubs game on Monday, August 3rd.

Game 2 is set for August 4th. Here are all of the streaming & cable details for where to watch Dodgers vs Cubs, plus Tarik Skubal’s stats amid his Dodgers debut, and some notable stats from Game 1 of this series.

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs: Game 2

Tonight’s Dodgers vs Cubs game will be broadcast at 6:05 PM Mountain Time, 8:05 Eastern Time, or 5:05 Pacific Time.

Fans across the USA can watch the game on TBS Sports. Cubs fans can tune into Marquee Sports Network to watch the game, while Dodgers fans have the option of Sportsnet LA.

Fans anywhere can turn to MLB.tv to watch any game online. Additionally, fans in Canada can go to Fubo to watch tonight’s game.

Tarik Skubal Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Debut

Entering tonight’s contest, Skubal has a 7-5 record, a 2.79 ERA, and 116 strikeouts.

Here are his overall numbers against the Cubs this year:

At-bats: 50

Hits: 12

Doubles: 3

Triples: 1

Home runs: 1

RBIs: 3

Walks: 1

Strikeouts: 11

Batting Average: .240

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Chicago Cubs Match Player Stats: Game 1