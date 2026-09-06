Dodgers’ Edwin Diaz Turns Heads in First Rehab Outing

The Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping for better results from veteran closer Edwin Diaz when they signed him this past offseason.

Diaz came to Los Angeles on a three-year, $69 million contract, with the organization hoping to solidify the closer spot in the bullpen. After struggles last year, Diaz was supposed to be the anchor for this group.

However, his time with the Dodgers hasn’t come close to this. Diaz has struggled heavily in his limited time with the Dodgers, showing some concerning signs for the future.

Overall, Diaz has recorded a 11.85 ERA in 16 appearances with the Dodgers. The normally lights-out closer has recorded seven saves in 11 opportunities.

The veteran has been on the injured list multiple times, with the right-hander undergoing surgery to repair loose bodies in his elbow earlier in the year. Diaz missed three months due to the recovery, and there was some optimism that his issues were behind him.

But Diaz was even worse upon return, leading to more questions. Diaz went back on the IL with what was described as neck inflammation.

The Dodgers were hopeful that he wouldn’t be out for too long.

Edwin Diaz Makes First Rehab Outing

Diaz has been progressing well, and he was able to throw in his first game on a rehab assignment on Sunday. With Triple-A Oklahoma City, Diaz looked good, throwing a scoreless inning.

Edwin Díaz tossed a scoreless inning in his first game on rehab assignment with OKC. 4-3

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L7#Dodgers — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) September 6, 2026

When Diaz does return, he likely won’t be the closer for the Dodgers. Los Angeles demoted him due to his issues, going with left-hander Tanner Scott instead.

Los Angeles held out on this move for a long time, but it was time. Diaz did give his thoughts on the matter, agreeing with the move to remove him as the closer.

“I’m good with the decision because I know I haven’t done my job,” Diaz said. “If I’d done my job, I’d be pitching in the ninth inning.”

“I know the pitcher I am,” he added. “I know when I’m good, I can do really good things. I’m working to come back on in that form.”

When Will Edwin Diaz Return?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said that he believes Diaz will return before the regular season is over. And since the veteran has now started a rehab outing, it seems more likely.

The neck issue didn’t seem overly severe, but the Dodgers wanted to take precautions with the closer.

“It went well,” Roberts said. “There was no findings, so that was good. The MRI was clean. It doesn’t change the fact that he had this sensation in his neck, but keep working on it and give it some rest as far as throwing a baseball.”

Once Diaz does come back, he will hope to give the Dodgers some type of production. With the playoffs starting up soon, Diaz will want to be on the roster, but he will need to prove himself to this club before that can happen.