Dodgers Provide Encouraging Edwin Diaz Injury Update Before Cardinals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers provided an update on Edwin Diaz’s status. Diaz threw a live batting practice session, facing Alex Call and Dalton Rushing, per the LA Times‘ Maddie Lee.

The 32-year-old closer has had a nightmare season in which he’s been either hurt or ineffective. In 16 appearances, Diaz has a 11.85 ERA and seven saves. He’s also spent two separate stints on the injured list this season.

The first stint on the IL after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. This current trip to the injured list is due to neck inflammation. He’s been out since August 18, which means he’d be eligible to return as early as September 2.

Dodgers Provide Edwin Diaz Injury Update

With Edwin Diaz progressing to live batting practice, the question is what the next step will be. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the California Post‘s Jack Harris that the right-hander will throw at least one more live session.

He’ll then head for a rehab assignment afterward before getting activated from the injured list.

Roberts didn’t specify where that could take place. The closest affiliate is the Ontario Tower Buzzers (Single-A) in the California League, who are at home for their season’s final week. Oklahoma City is on the road at Round Rock.

Since Diaz is a short-burst reliever, it shouldn’t require too many rehab outings. He could be back by the time this nine-game homestand to begin September ends.

Edwin Diaz Won’t Return as Closer

The Dodgers were hoping to stabilize the closer role when they signed Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal. Los Angeles shattered Diaz’s previous per-year record for a reliever by nearly $3 million in the process.

But that didn’t come to pass. Instead, the club has been forced to rely on Tanner Scott as their primary stopper with Diaz unavailable.

The left-hander has been up to the challenge, with a 2.45 ERA and 20 saves across 59 appearances. Now, the Dodgers will rely on him to stabilize the ninth inning, as originally intended a year ago.

The plan for Diaz is to have him grind through lower-leverage outings first. Then he might progress back into the late innings. The Dodgers will have a few weeks to make those decisions.

Diaz will most likely be on their postseason roster when all is said and done. The only question is in what role?