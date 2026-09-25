Dodgers Get Encouraging Edwin Diaz News Ahead of MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the rubber match of their series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, falling 4-2 in their regular season home finale at Dodger Stadium.

In the ninth inning, something encouraging happened. Edwin Diaz took the mound and shut the door.

The right-hander struck out two batters and allowed no hits in a clean ninth. After the game, manager Dave Roberts offered a notable assessment of where Diaz stands heading into October.

Roberts on Diaz’s Recent Run

Roberts has watched Diaz closely since returning from the injured list. Each outing has looked better than the last.

“This has been the best of the 4,” Roberts said of Diaz’s performance. “He’ll pitch 1 of the games this weekend, 7th, 8th or 9th.”

Diaz kept it simple when asked what has been working.

“I was throwing strikes,” Diaz said. “That’s my goal.”

The Road Back for Diaz

Diaz’s 2026 season nearly ended before it began. He underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, an injury that put him on the 60-day injured list and cast doubt on whether he would pitch again this year.

His early-season numbers before the surgery were ugly. But the version of Diaz that has returned looks far closer to the pitcher who posted a 1.63 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP for the New York Mets in 2025, ranking second among qualified relievers with a 38 percent strikeout rate.

The Dodgers signed Diaz knowing his ceiling. Getting that ceiling back in September, right before October, changes the complexion of their bullpen.

Final Word for the Dodgers

Edwin Diaz came to Los Angeles to close games in October. Elbow surgery and a lost summer threatened to erase that plan entirely.

Now, the plan is back. Roberts is giving him the ball in the seventh, eighth, or ninth. The strikeouts are coming. The strikes are landing.

The Dodgers’ postseason is approaching. Diaz intends to be a factor. Based on what Roberts said Thursday, the Dodgers believe him.