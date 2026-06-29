Dodgers May Be Facing Harsh Roki Sasaki Reality

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been coasting through 2026, and currently lead their division–but Roki Sasaki is starting to crumble.

In the right-hander’s most recent outing, he tossed a mere four innings and allowed three earned runs to the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers’ archrival has had easily MLB’s worst offense this season, even if things have been better as of late. Sasaki couldn’t even navigate the lowly Padres lineup, and was visibly upset.

Famously, the ultra-talented starter signed from overseas to play in MLB.

Dodgers’ writers Sonja Chen and David Adler wrote before the season: “Sasaki has some of the most electric stuff in the world, headlined by his 100-plus mph fastball and a wipeout splitter, which could be one of MLB’s nastiest pitches right away. The 6-foot-3 flamethrower has been among the best pitchers in Japan since he debuted in NPB at age 19 in 2021, earning him the nickname “The Monster of the Reiwa Era.” Over his four seasons with the Marines, Sasaki went 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA and 505 strikeouts in 394 2/3 innings (11.5 K/9).”

Sasaki was seen almost in tears after his middling start against San Diego–and MLB fans are going wild.

Social Media Reacts to Dodgers and Padres Game

Here’s what people are saying:

Adrian Medina: “Roki Sasaki looking visibly upset in the Dodgers dugout after being pulled from his outing against the Padres after issuing his fifth walk of the night.”

@draftdodgersla: “The Dodgers need to hire an extra mental performance coach. Between Roki crying and walking the world to Diaper Dalton breaking his bat over his forehead, it’s safe to say they need a little extra help in the dugout.”

@eloniswatching: “Sasaki is a kid and super passionate about his craft, I’d rather have him on my team vs some star who gives zero fucks if he has a bad game, I’m sure he will come around people that take their passion that serious find a way and he’s shown flashes of brilliance.”

Prehension Athletics: “Roki Sasaki gave up just 4 ER’s over 24 IP from May 17th through June 5th…. He’s given 13 ER’s over his last 13 IP since June 5th… Roki Sasaki is dominant when he throws with the muscles of motor tract 1….. He’s an unpredictable head case when he doesn’t….. Watch him come set and you’ll know which version of him you are going to get…… I’ve worked with 31 current pros across 20 MLB orgs and not one of them has ever thought to consider how this stuff impacts their mechanics until I show it to them…. It’s so simple to compete with your A mechanics on every pitch once you understand what controls them….”

Dodgers Right Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently pacing the NL West, with a record of 54-30.

Their next game will take place on June 29 against the Athletics.

LA hasn’t had much of a challenge this season within division, as it sports a ten-game lead over the second-place Padres.

Surely, October baseball is on thr horizon. If Sasaki can religate his stuff, he can become a weapon on a championship caliber team.