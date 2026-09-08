Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Sudden Shohei Ohtani Decision During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in their series opener Monday night.

It marked the return of superstar Shohei Ohtani to the starting lineup after missing the prior four games with a bicep and neck issue that’s seemingly been lingering.

Ohtani had three at-bats in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter and ended up striking out twice while drawing one walk.

Now, ahead of Game 2 of the series Tuesday night, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a few sudden changes.

Dodgers Announce Ohtani Decision

After making his return, Ohtani is now headed back to the bench and is not featured in the starting lineup.

Instead, outfielder Tommy Edman will move into the leadoff spot, while veteran Freddie Freeman is getting the day off from defense and will be the team’s designated hitter.

Via Underdog MLB: Dodgers 9/8 T. Edman CF M. Betts SS W. Smith C F. Freeman DH T. Hernández RF M. Rojas 2B A. Call LF M. Muncy 3B E. Hernández 1B T. Skubal SP.”

Dodgers 9/8 T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

W. Smith C

F. Freeman DH

T. Hernández RF

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call LF

M. Muncy 3B

E. Hernández 1B T. Skubal SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026

Dodgers Fans React on Social Media

L.A. fans chimed in on the Dodgers’ unexpected decision to give Ohtani another day off.

“Obviously he’s not healthy Idk why we had him in yesterday thanks to our bright trainers we have,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “He needs the rest. Let him recharge before the playoffs.”

Another person wrote, “Should have done the IL days ago. Why waste time.”

“Can we just put Ohtani on the IL and get him rested up for the playoffs? Why injure him more and more for the regular season bro,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Please just IL Shohei so he’s healthy for the postseason i can’t take this anymore.”