Dodgers’ First Baseman Bounces Back from Rib Discomfort

Since being scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opening day lineup in the Tokyo Series, Freddie Freeman has appeared in the lineup for each game of the Freeway Series against rivals, Los Angeles Angels. The first baseman was originally sidelined due to rib discomfort in the same area he had broken his rib in the postseason.

Quick Recovery and Cautious Approach

Freeman said Monday that he believes the rib discomfort he experienced was the result of breaking up scar tissue from where October’s injury had healed.

“Hopefully it will be an afterthought by Thursday,” he said to Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris. “I was able to hit it in the cage and do whatever I wanted to on the day of Game 2 [in Tokyo]. But just didn’t know, game speed, if it would make it come up again. So I thought we ultimately made the right decision.”

It appears they did make the right decision, as Freeman experienced a quick recovery from the discomfort he felt in Japan. By the time the Dodgers returned back to Los Angeles, the first baseman didn’t even require an MRI scan.

Just a day before the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, the eight-time All Star experienced broken rib cartilage, along with having to exit Game 2 of the series due to right-ankle soreness.

Despite sustaining the injuries, Freeman made history in Game 1 of the World Series, with his walk-off grand slam. In addition to his iconic moment, he also tied a World Series record with 12 RBI across the series.

The 35-year-old brought home the eighth World Series title in Dodgers history, and was named the World Series MVP.

Prioritizing Health Over Early Season Risks

When star players Freeman and Mookie Betts were scratched from the lineup in the Tokyo Series games, the Dodgers went on to demonstrate the depth and talent of their roster. The Dodgers returned home with a 2-0 record in the opening series against the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Freeman’s rib injury endured while in Japan was not as severe as the one he had dealt with in the postseason.

Although it wasn’t a serious injury, they made the decision to scratch him to allow him more time to rest and recover fully to avoid the risk of further damage.

Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttache confirmed that not risking Freeman’s health in a March regular season game was certainly the smarter move.

“This time of year is the worst time of the year to take a chance with somebody that has something that, if you give it a little time, it can get better, but if it doesn’t, if you’re wrong, and too aggressive with it… they lose six or eight weeks.” ElAttache told the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers are seeking back-to-back World Series titles this season, which will depend on keeping each star player healthy throughout the regular season and postseason.

It’s safe to expect the first baseman in the lineup for the Dodgers’ Domestic Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, though his health should remain a consideration.