Dodgers Get Bad Kiké Hernandez Injury News During Rockies Game, Could Miss Weeks

The Los Angeles Dodgers soundly defeated the Colorado Rockies in an offensive showdown 15-6. One of their lead contributors at the plate was Kiké Hernandez.

Hernandez was 2-for-2 with a double and a home run, starting off the season with a perfect 1.000 batting average. Tuesday’s game was only his second game of the season following a 60-day IL stint.

However, Hernandez’s season may have been cut short yet again as he faced an early exit in the fourth inning after his double. The Dodgers’ vet was seen wincing during his at-bat, and did not return to the field after manager Dave Roberts consoled him in the dugout.

Los Angeles Dodgers Expected to Lose Kiké Hernandez For Weeks to IL

At the top of the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted to X, “Kiké Hernández left tonight’s game with a left oblique strain.”

“Kiké Hernández winced several times as he rounded the bases after doubling in the fourth,” Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo wrote on X. “Was clear he knew something was wrong sitting with Dave Roberts in the dugout. Just an awful situation for Hernández given what he played through last year and how hard he worked to return.”

Hernandez was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run to start his 2026 campaign.

After returning to the dugout at the end of the fourth inning, Dave Roberts headed straight to Kiké Hernandez. The utility man looked visibly defeated and did not return to the game. Alex Call replaced him in left field.

Kiké Hernandez Tweaked His Oblique in Batting Practice on Monday

After the game, Kiké Hernandez spoke to the media about his in-game injury. The 12-year MLB veteran said that his injury occurred on Monday during batting practice.

“Kiké Hernández said he originally tweaked his oblique taking BP before Monday’s game,” per Katie Woo. “Said he was ’embarrassed’ but thought he could play through it bc he only felt it when swinging. ‘I feel pretty defeated right now, and hopefully we get somewhat good news tomorrow.'”

An oblique injury is something Hernandez has yet to deal with in his career. Last season, he battled through the entire season with an elbow injury, leading to an offseason elbow injury.

The Dodgers however, are all too familiar with oblique injuries.

Mookie Betts suffered an oblique injury in early April. His stint on the IL lasted five weeks. Max Muncy, who is currently day-to-day with a wrist injury, missed about four weeks with an oblique injury last August.

Hernandez and the Dodgers expect to know a timeline tomorrow, but Dave Roberts confirms he will spend time on the injury list.

“Frustrating to say the least,” Hernandez added about his injury. “Not just because I missed time, but me coming back got somebody off the roster … and I was only able to give the team four bats.”

Prior to Hernandez’s activation off the IL, the Dodgers had to make a roster cut. Santiago Espinal was DFA’d to make room for Hernandez.