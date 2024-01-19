Dodgers Named One of Three Teams Vying for Top Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the finalists contending to add top free-agent relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, according to a new report.

“The market is moving forward for Robert Stephenson, the top available righty reliever,” according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. “The Mets, Dodgers and Phillies are among the clubs with interest in Stephenson.”

Morosi also noted that negotiations between the Houston Astros and left-handed closer Josh Hader are picking up, driving momentum for other available free agents. It’s been widely reported that Hader’s interest in a record-breaking contract has been a logjam for other free agent signings.

“I think the Hader domino needs to fall first,” a National League executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “I can’t see any other reason the market is slow for them. Sometimes these guys at the top can hold up everything.”

Morosi’s report naming the specific teams closing in on Stephenson is a sign that the Astros and Hader are moving quickly toward an agreement, as the Dodgers now seem to think they must move on from obtaining him.

Would Robert Stephenson Pick the Los Angeles Dodgers Over the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies?

Though it appears that discussions are in preliminary stages, a deal between the two sides might be likely even if the Dodgers match or even come in slightly below the offers from competing teams.

The Dodgers have quickly asserted themselves as the most aggressive team in baseball this offseason, handing out record-breaking contracting to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while adding veterans Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández to a core that already included Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers could also soon bring back ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw to bolster their pitching staff even further.

As a result, Los Angeles should be an appealing destination for any free agent who hopes to contend for a World Series next season.

How Would Robert Stephenson Fit With the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Though Stephenson is regarded as the best available right-handed reliever, he did not have a stellar 2023 season. He started the year on the 15-day injured list for the Pittsburgh Pirates, then pitched for a dismal 5.14 ERA in 18 games before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He seemed to turn it around in the latter part of the season, bringing his ERA down to 2.35 in a setup role with his new team.

If Stephenson moves to Los Angeles, it’s unlikely he would have a premier role in the team’s bullpen. The Dodgers primary closer in 2023 was Evan Phillips, a righty who pitched for a stellar 24 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 62 games. Stephenson would be assigned to a situational setup role in a well-stocked bullpen.

“Although this offseason has been slow-moving for free agents, Stephenson potentially could still receive a multi-year contract worth an estimated $30 million,” according to Dodger Blue. “He would add another intriguing option to the Dodgers bullpen, but the group is also crowded with key contributors returning in 2024.”