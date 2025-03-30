Dodgers Make Shocking MLB History With Slew of Wild Stats

The New York Yankees may have stolen the headlines on Saturday with an historic nine-home run display as part of their 20-9 rout over the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Los Angeles Dodgers also made MLB history by virtue of a 7-3 win against the Detroit Tigers.

According to OptaSTATS, the Dodgers are now the first team to go 5-0, score 30+ runs, draw 20+ walks, hit 10+ home runs and commit no errors, while their pitchers have racked up 55+ strikeouts over any five-game span in a season.

Through its season-opening two-game set against the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series and its three-game sweep at home, Los Angeles has registered a league-leading 30 runs scored, 21 walks, and 12 home runs on offense, along with an MLB-best 59 punchouts on the mound. The Dodgers also pace baseball in hits (36), RBI (28) and total bases (81), among other categories.

Of course, Los Angeles is helped by the fact that it’s played two more games than any other squad not named the Cubs, but Shohei Ohtani and crew also rank among the best in other non-counting stats categories. They are fifth in MLB in slugging percentage (.503) and sixth in OPS (.818) in the very early goings, as well as 10th in ERA (2.93).

Dodgers Lineup, Pitching Spreading the Wealth

Fresh off their second World Series title in five years, the Dodgers’ early dominance is no surprise.

Manager Dave Roberts’ club entered the campaign with historic odds to become the first World Series repeat victor in 23 years.

The organization added one-time All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto and others to the offense, brought in Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell as part of a revamped starting rotation and loaded up on more elite bullpen arms with two-time All-Star Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott (a first-time All-Star in 2024).

Unsurprisingly, the lineup and pitching staff have been spreading the wealth with numerous clutch contributors through the first five contests.

The Dodgers have seven different players with home runs this season already, eight members of the team with at least one walk and everyone except shortstop Miguel Rojas and backup catcher Austin Barnes has scored a run. All 12 pitchers who have appeared in a game have recorded at least one strikeout and their five wins have been earned by five different hurlers.

Perhaps one frustration with the Dodgers for baseball fans comes off the field, as fantasy managers have also seen three different relievers record saves for the club.

How Sustainable is the Dodgers’ Pace?

Even though Los Angeles’ early undefeated start isn’t shocking, the level of dominance is still mightily impressive.

The Dodgers have a rare Sunday off day before opening a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, so it’s certainly possible that the defending champions could enter April with a perfect mark.

Obviously, they won’t go undefeated this season and almost certainly will lose at least a couple of games in April, but barring serious injuries to multiple stars, the sustained excellence is possible.

Because of the layoff between the Tokyo Series and home set against the Tigers, the Dodgers have been able to wait on starting 2024 All-Star Tyler Glasnow for his season debut. The former Tampa Bay Ray is scheduled to start on Monday vs. the Braves and 29-year-old Grant Holmes (who’s making a spot start) and should give his group a great chance to enter April at 6-0.

Los Angeles will then face one of its toughest tests of the early slate on Tuesday when they throw oft-injured former top prospect Dustin May against reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale. If the Dodgers can survive that game, turn back to the top of the rotation with Snell and still with an unbeaten record, they could have a real shot of stretching their season-opening winning streak to double digits.