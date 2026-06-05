Dodgers Face New Max Muncy Injury Scare In Collision With Diamondbacks First Baseman

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to close out their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a series win, extending their lead in the National League West to 8.5 games.

The game remained scoreless through the first four innings with Justin Wrobleski on the mound for the Dodgers and Ryne Nelson on the mound for the Diamondbacks. In the fifth inning, the Dodgers tallied two runs.

Prior to the Dodgers two runs, third baseman Max Muncy violently collided with Dbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas. Both Muncy and Vargas left the game.

Max Muncy Exits Game vs. Diamondbacks After Violent Collision With Ildemaro Vargas

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy hit a chopper down the first baseline to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas. Both Vargas and Muncy charged the bag, delivering a violent head on collision.

Per Katie Woo of the Athletic: “Nasty collision between Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas, who hit head on at first base on a foot race to the bag. Both players have been on the ground for several minutes now. Training staffs for both teams on the field.”

Santiago Espinal replaced Muncy as a pinch-runner, and Pavin Smith took over for Vargas at first-base.

Woo later confirmed that Muncy and Vargas left the game.

Both Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas are leaving the game. https://t.co/UveUDcGzFz — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) June 5, 2026

Dodgers’ reporter Kirsten Watson confirmed that Muncy was in the dugout briefly before heading to the clubhouse with the training staff.

“After head to head collision at first base, both Max Muncy and Diamondbacks’ Ildemaro Vargas have exited the game,” Watson wrote on X. “Max Muncy was able to walk off the field by himself, and was in the dugout briefly before going back with the training staff.”

David Vassagh confirmed that Muncy left the game with shortness of breath and will be evaluated for a concussion. This is bad news for the third baseman as Muncy has been recently nursing a wrist injury.

Social Media Reactions to Max Muncy Injury

Neither Max Muncy nor Ildemaro Vargas led up in their charge to first-base, many fans are claiming that Muncy laid an intentional hit on Vargas.

Here’s what fans are saying on social media:

@GoldyHappens: I still can’t get over Max Muncy hit sticking Ildemaro Vargas and jumping right into him and ending up getting just as injured as Ildemaro. At least some sort of attempt to get out of the way vs just trying to lay out Ildemaro would have been nice…

@stevenburt: Where is Muncy supposed to go when the guy with less than 500 IP at 1st doesn’t even know where he’s going? He starts in foul territory and moves in for god knows why. Muncy beat him to the bag and gave him his path.

@DamonDawg: Max Muncy absolutely put something in that hit on Ildemaro Vargas. No repercussions of course because it’s the Dodgers.

@Frank Ojeda: Vargas clearly at fault. Hopefully it doesn’t cost Max Muncy more than just the rest of tonight.

@Matt Zemek: #Dodgers fans remember that Max Muncy got injured on a bang-bang play at first base late in the 2021 season (on defense). He missed the playoffs; the Dodgers failed to make the World Series. One could have argued then that a 2-first-base setup was needed.