Mookie Betts Sends Clear Message to Kyle Tucker on New Podcast Episode

On Wednesday, August 19, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a much needed series sweep against the Colorado Rockies.

A player who needed this confidence booster the most, right fielder Kyle Tucker. Tucker was 0-for-19 and booed by Dodger fans during their seven-game homestand before heading to Colorado.

Although, nothing crazy for the former Silver Slugger, Tucker recorded a hit in the last two games against the Rockies. Including, his first extra-base hit in eight games.

In Mookie Betts‘ most recent podcast episode, he thinks he has the answer for to get Tucker out of his head.

Mookie Betts Believes Miguel Rojas Has A Plan to Turn Things Around For Kyle Tucker

Mookie Betts was joined by fellow Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas, on his podcast, “On Base With Mookie Betts.” The pair discusses the recent struggles of teammate Kyle Tucker.

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“We know that Tuck is kind of going through it,” Betts said to Rojas on his podcast. “He came into a tough situation. When you give someone that kind of contract, there is going to external pressure, and really, internal pressure for himself too… I’ve seen that you are the person that can really talk to him and level with him.”

“I have all the confidence in Tucker, and I can see deeper in him because I’m really close to him,” Rojas replied. “I have been taking my time to get to know him, what he likes to do, what he likes to talk about, and even teaching him this little card game from Venezuela. I have been investing some time in trying to help him feel better, not just about himself, but about his teammates and the people that he is around, because I am a true believer that when you feel good, you play good.”

Rojas has been known to be one of the most important teammates in the Dodgers organization, he continued the last few years of his career on a star-studded roster, not because he shines statistically, but because he is good for player development and team morale.

“We want him to feel that the opinion that matters is the one that is in that locker room, and we all trust him and believe in him not just because of the track record, but what we can see,” Rojas added. “If we can really make him feel free and go out there and care less about what happened in the game. I think it’s going to be a great last two months of the season for him.”

Rojas believes that the unity between Tucker and the rest of the Dodgers, can amplify his talent for the remainder of the season.

Dodgers Fans Debating On Giving Kyle Tucker A Standing Ovation Next Home Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers return to LA for a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning Friday, August 21.

Dodger Nation on X, posed an important question for fans attending Friday’s game. Should they give Kyle Tucker a standing ovation?

“Should Dodgers fans give Kyle Tucker a standing ovation in his first AB back at Dodger Stadium on Friday? It’s been a brutal season for Tucker so far and he’s had his worst production at home. He did snap his 0-26 skid this week & the fanbase can show their support this way.”

This tactic has been known to work in the past. Philadelphia Phillies fans did this with Trea Turner in 2023, and Dodger fans also did this with Mookie Betts last season when he was batting .233 with an OBP of .304 that season. Both Turner and Betts’ seasons turned around tremendously following their standing ovations.

Can the same happen for Tucker as the regular season comes to a close?