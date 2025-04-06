Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Adds Splitter in Latest Bullpen Workout

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani keeps inching forward to a return to the mound for the Dodgers. On Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, the two-way star threw a 26-pitch bullpen session as part of his careful buildup toward pitching again sometime in 2025. There’s still no firm date for his return, but his progress is steadily ramping up.

Ohtani is working back from his second major elbow surgery, which he had last September to repair his right arm. He’s not yet throwing his full arsenal, but Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior noted Ohtani did sneak in a few splitters Saturday for the first time since spring training.

Saturday’s outing marked his second full bullpen since February 25. He also conducted a brief “touch-and-feel” session on Thursday, which the Dodgers plan to incorporate into his weekly routine going forward.

Manager Dave Roberts laid out the structure to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen, saying the club is keeping Ohtani on a steady path, sprinkling lighter mound work between full sessions to stay on a weekly rhythm.

Dodgers Eyeing Slow, Steady Build

“It’s a week, but then there’s also the one in between, where he touches the mound on a Thursday,” Roberts said. “I think it’s just more trying to keep him on a similar seven-day program, and what the schedule would look [like] going out, and build from there.”

Once Ohtani is ready to go, the Dodgers intend to move to a six-man rotation, something they can manage smoothly because of Ohtani’s unique two-way status. That flexibility means they won’t need to burn a bullpen spot to make it work.

Roberts had previously circled May as a possible target for Ohtani’s return to the mound but has recently indicated there’s no rush. Roberts has made it clear the team’s timeline is fluid, and there’s still a big step ahead: Ohtani hasn’t faced live hitters yet this season. Before that happens, Roberts wants him to stretch past 30 pitches in the bullpen and bring his full pitch mix into play.

Jay Pritchard Covers the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball, and sports media for Heavy.com. More about Jay Pritchard

Read More

Los Angeles Dodgers Players

Frank Banda's headshot A. Banda
Austin Barnes's headshot A. Barnes
Markus Betts's headshot M. Betts
David Bote's headshot D. Bote
Connor Brogdon's headshot C. Brogdon
Benjamin Casparius's headshot B. Casparius
Michael Conforto's headshot M. Conforto
Jacob Dreyer's headshot J. Dreyer
Thomas Edman's headshot T. Edman
Hunter Feduccia's headshot H. Feduccia
Jonathon Feyereisen's headshot J. Feyereisen
Nicholas Frasso's headshot N. Frasso
Frederick Freeman's headshot F. Freeman
Luis García's headshot L. García
Tyler Glasnow's headshot T. Glasnow
Anthony Gonsolin's headshot T. Gonsolin
Brusdar Graterol's headshot B. Graterol
Michael Grove's headshot M. Grove
Edgardo Henriquez's headshot E. Henriquez
Teoscar Hernández's headshot T. Hernández
Enrique Hernández's headshot E. Hernández
Brent Honeywell's headshot B. Honeywell
Daniel Hudson's headshot D. Hudson
Kyle Hurt's headshot K. Hurt
Joseph Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Clayton Kershaw's headshot C. Kershaw
Kevin Kiermaier's headshot K. Kiermaier
Hyeseong Kim's headshot H. Kim
Landon Knack's headshot L. Knack
Michael Kopech's headshot M. Kopech
Andre Lipcius's headshot A. Lipcius
Zach Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Dustin May's headshot D. May
Robert Miller's headshot B. Miller
Maxwell Muncy's headshot M. Muncy
Shohei Ohtani's headshot S. Ohtani
James Outman's headshot J. Outman
Andrew Pages's headshot A. Pages
Evan Phillips's headshot E. Phillips
Miguel Rojas's headshot M. Rojas
River Ryan's headshot R. Ryan
Roki Sasaki's headshot R. Sasaki
Matthew Sauer's headshot M. Sauer
Tanner Scott's headshot T. Scott
George Sheehan's headshot E. Sheehan
William Smith's headshot W. Smith
Blake Snell's headshot B. Snell
Gavin Stone's headshot G. Stone
Christopher Taylor's headshot C. Taylor
Blake Treinen's headshot B. Treinen
Alexander Vesia's headshot A. Vesia
Justin Wrobleski's headshot J. Wrobleski
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's headshot Y. Yamamoto
Kirby Yates's headshot K. Yates

Comments

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Adds Splitter in Latest Bullpen Workout

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x