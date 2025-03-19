Dodgers Option Three Players to Triple-A After Tokyo Series Sweep

Following the Tokyo Series sweep, the Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned outfielder James Outman and right-handed pitchers Landon Knack and Matt Sauer to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Making one appearance in Game 2 of the series, Knack was the only of the three to appear on the field in Tokyo. The right-hander pitched two shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out three. Without making an appearance, Sauer was added to the active roster before Wednesday’s win against the Cubs, finishing 6-3. Outman was listed on the active roster for Game 1 and 2, yet didn’t appear in either.

Adjusting Roster Moves

The three players are now beginning their regular season in the minor leagues, leading the Dodgers to add starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Dustin May to the 26-man roster. With 14 position players already on the Tokyo Series roster, nobody will be replacing Outman.

Knack, Sauer, and Outman Bring Strong Backgrounds to the Minors

27-year-old Knack was drafted in the second round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft by the Dodgers out of East Tennessee State. He made his ​​MLB debut on April 17, 2024, tossing 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, two runs, a home run, and a walk while striking out four. The pitcher finished his first Major League season with a 3-5 record, a 3.65 ERA in 15 games, with 69 strikeouts against 18 walks. He finished spring training with a 8.10 ERA, 6.2 innings pitched, and four strikeouts. Knack will be a starter with Oklahoma City but could potentially rejoin the Major League with the Dodgers later in the season.

Sauer, 26, was selected by Kansas City from the Yankees with the second pick in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. He made his Major League debut on March 31, 2024, tossing 1.0 inning of relief and giving up one hit. As a non-roster invite to spring training with the Dodgers, he had a 8.22 ERA and eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings, over four appearances this spring. He was first selected for the upcoming season when Clayton Kershaw was put on the 60-day injured list, and Justin Wrobleski was optioned. Now, he will not be a part of the active roster for the Dodgers’ domestic opener, instead being used in Oklahoma City’s bullpen.

Outman, 27-year-old outfielder, was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, and was named an Opening Day starter in 2023. Playing 151 games that season, Outman finished with a .248/.353/.437 slash line with 16 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, and 70 RBI. For his first hit of the 2023 season on Opening Day, he belted a two-run homer. He was positioned as the team’s fourth outfielder while in Japan, but with utility men Chris Taylor, Tommy Edman, and ​​Kike Hernandez being capable of playing both infield and outfield, Outman isn’t needed on the 26-man roster for Domestic Opening Day on March 27.

Preparing for What’s Next

The Dodgers are traveling back to Los Angeles to play in the three-game Freeway Series, an interleague rivalry with the Los Angeles Angels, from March 23-25. Following the Freeway Series, Domestic Opening Day is set for March 27 against the Detroit Tigers at Dodgers Stadium.