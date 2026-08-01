What Does Reported Fraud Probe of Owner’s Business Mean for Dodgers?

A reported fraud probe involving the business interests of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ owner has prompted questions about whether the situation could have any impact on the franchise.

The investigation, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets, does not appear to involve the Dodgers directly, nor any of Mark Walter’s other sports properties including the Los Angeles Lakers and Chelsea FC of the English Premier League. But while the reported probe does not directly involve the Dodgers, the scope of the allegations has led to questions about whether the club could face any meaningful consequences.

The 66-year-old Walter’s insurance companies are under scrutiny from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the FBI, which are examining roughly $16 billion in private-credit deals and loans, the Los Angeles Times reported. Walter is the CEO of Guggenheim Partners and TWG Global, controlling owner of the Dodgers, majority owner of the Lakers and a co-owner of Chelsea FC.

The Two Insurers at the Center of the Probe

Delaware Life Insurance Company and Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company are the specific targets, according to the publicly reported details of the federal probe. Prosecutors in Manhattan are examining whether the insurers disclosed that large private-credit holdings were related-party transactions tied to other TWG Global entities. The two companies received grand jury subpoenas in February.

Delaware Life had told regulators that related-party exposure was roughly 3% of its investments, about $1.4 billion, according to the reports. After the subpoenas, that share jumped to between 39% and 42%. S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on the company to negative. Both insurers say they are cooperating with prosecutors.

The inquiry originated when a whistleblower at Guggenheim Investments questioned how revenue was being booked from dealings with the insurance companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Investigators reached Walter directly in September 2025, seizing his phone and computer from a private plane at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, according to a Bloomberg News report. The FBI’s Chicago field office confirmed a court-authorized search there on Sept. 18, 2025. The Journal separately reported that Walter suffered a stroke in 2024 during the Dodgers’ World Series run. Investigators are said to be aware of his condition.

TWG Global is “aware of and cooperating with the investigation,” the company said, and expects the matters to resolve favorably. No charges have been filed against Walter or his entities as of July 31.

What the Case Could Mean for the Dodgers and Lakers

Both the Dodgers and Lakers franchises are believed to operate on revenue streams independent of Walter’s insurance businesses.

The Major League Baseball constitution gives the commissioner authority to discipline an owner for conduct not in the best interests of baseball, even allowing a forced sale of a club. But that outcome appears unlikely. Frank McCourt lost the Dodgers in 2012 only after he could no longer meet the franchise’s financial obligations, and forced sales remain rare in baseball.

Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was suspended from day-to-day Yankees operations twice. First in 1974 by commissioner Bowie Kuhn after he pleaded guilty to making illegal campaign contributions to President Richard Nixon. Then in 1990, commissioner Fay Vincent banned Steinbrenner for life for paying a gambler $40,000 to spy on 12-time All-Star Dave Winfield. Vincent reinstated Steinbrenner after two years.

The NBA threshold is higher. Terminating an ownership interest requires a three-fourths vote of the Board of Governors, the same body that approved Walter’s Lakers purchase in 2025 at a $10 billion valuation.

The likelier exposure is indirect. More than $1 billion of the Dodgers purchase came from insurance companies Walter controls, and rating pressure could narrow future spending.

Walter grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of a concrete block plant worker. He earned degrees from Creighton and Northwestern, co-founded the Liberty Hampshire Company in 1996 and helped assemble Guggenheim Partners around 2000. In May, Sports Business Journal named him Executive of the Year.