Dodgers’ $115 Million Pitcher Sends Strong Message Before NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 4-2 to the San Diego Padres on Thursday night at Chavez Ravine in their regular season home finale. The defeat dropped the rubber match of a series that saw San Diego clinch a postseason berth on the Dodgers’ home field.

The silver lining arrived before first pitch. Atlanta’s loss to Cincinnati clinched a first-round bye for Los Angeles, guaranteeing the two-time defending champions will open their October at home in the NLDS on October 3.

The bigger silver lining came from the mound. Tyler Glasnow delivered exactly the kind of performance the Dodgers needed to see heading into the playoffs.

Glasnow’s Final Statement

Glasnow carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before surrendering his first hit of the night. He finished with 6.1 innings pitched, three hits allowed, two walks, and 11 strikeouts on 91 pitches.

After the game, the right-hander made clear where he believes he stands.

“I feel like I’m in a pretty good rhythm right now,” Glasnow said. “So it’s perfect time to bring it in to the postseason.”

The words carried weight given what Glasnow has been through this season. Lower-back spasms knocked him out in early May. He spent two months on the injured list, was transferred to the 60-day IL in June, and did not throw off a mound again until mid-July. The road back included multiple bullpen sessions, live batting practice, and a rehab assignment before he finally returned to the rotation in late August.

Where Glasnow Fits in October

Manager Dave Roberts has not officially announced the NLDS rotation, but Glasnow profiles as one of the Dodgers’ starters behind Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell.

The Dodgers know what Glasnow can do in October when his body cooperates.

Thursday suggested it is cooperating.

Final Word for the Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow missed most of the summer with back problems. He returned, rebuilt his workload, and just delivered 11 strikeouts in his final tune-up before the playoffs.

The rhythm is there. He said so himself. Now the Dodgers need it to hold for a three-peat run that starts soon.

Glasnow will be ready. Thursday made that much clear.