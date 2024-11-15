Dodgers Predicted to Sign Star Infielder to $155 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the reigning World Series champion and are expected to be active in the offseason.

David Brown of Field Level Media shared his MLB free agent predictions and he has the Dodgers signing shortstop Willy Adames to a six-year deal.

“Slashed .255/.331/.462 with 32 homers and 21 steals in 161 games for the Brewers. He showed a drop in his defensive metrics in ’24 and might have to move to third base within 2-3 seasons. Predicted contract/destination: Six years, $155 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Brown wrote.

Adames would be a major addition to the Dodgers’ stacked roster. He could play shortstop, or third base for the Dodgers, depending on what position Mookie Betts plays next season.

Regardless, adding Adames’ bat and speed to the lineup would make Los Angeles even more dangerous going into 2025.

Adames has hit .248 with 150 home runs and 472 RBIs in his career.

Betts Planning to Move Back to Infield

The Dodgers announced that Betts will be back playing in the infield in 2025.

Betts played in the outfield in 2024, but due to the toll on his body, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes says he will return to the infield.

“For Mookie, winning is always No. 1,” Gomes said during the GM Meeting. “So I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s like, ‘Hey, this is the best thing. I’ll play wherever.’ I think catching is probably out of the realm of possibility, although I’m sure he would be good at that as well.

“But yeah, I think it’s a lot of conversations with him as well. I know the toll on the body is less in the infield for him. So you can make arguments on both sides of it,” Gomes added. “But the beauty of Mookie is (he’s) the most selfless superstar we’ve ever been around. And that permeates through the team.”

Betts could play second base or shortstop for the Dodgers as Gomes says that will be a conversation for later.