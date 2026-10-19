Dodgers Predicted to Land Five-Time All-Star in Massive Offseason Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short in their quest to three-peat this season, falling to the Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game sweep in the National League Championship Series.

The 2026 season was very up and down for the Dodgers, with the offense being a real problem once again for this team. The offense was very inconsistent throughout the year, and in the postseason, it let them down.

Los Angeles will be entering a massive offseason, with the front office trying to get the group back on track. The Dodgers have a few holes to address this winter, and it could determine everything for the team next season.

Dodgers Linked to All-Star Trade

One name that could be interesting for the Dodgers to go after this winter is veteran right-hander Jacon deGrom of the Texas Rangers. Texas could be looking to move the veteran starter, and the Dodgers may have some opening in the rotation, depending on how free agency shakes out.

MLB analyst Jake Elman of FanSided mentioned deGrom as a possible trade target for Los Angeles in a recent piece. deGrom was almost traded at the deadline this season, but he vetoed the deal that was in place by the Rangers.

“DeGrom reportedly invoked a no-trade clause this past summer, and the Braves (more on them later) instead added San Francisco’s Tyler Mahle. So this truly depends on whether the two-time Cy Young winner is opposed to any trade or he simply didn’t want to pitch in Atlanta.

The 38-year-old deGrom is best suited as a No. 3 or No. 4 pitcher, though we’d personally put him above Justin Wrobleski on the depth chart. If the Dodgers get the version of deGrom that we saw down the stretch, then watch out — or, at least, you’ll have further reason to fear Dave Roberts’ club,” Elman wrote.

Should Dodgers Go After This All-Star?

deGrom had a very up-and-down year with the Rangers in 2026, sporting a 4.20 ERA over 31 starts. The right-hander did throw 162.2 innings with Texas, striking out 201 batters in the process, showing that he can still punch guys out.

If the Dodgers want to get someone to eat innings during the regular season, deGrom could be a decent option. But his contract is still pretty heavy, with the veteran making $37 million in 2027 while having a $20 million club option for 2028.

Given that the Dodgers don’t know how the lockout will impact finances going forward, it could be a risk to take on this money. But Los Angeles may also want to have money like this coming off the books in a year or two, giving the team extra spending power.

While adding a player like deGrom could help the back end of the Dodgers rotation, the team is trying to get younger this offseason. Bringing in the 38-year-old wouldn’t help in that regard, and it could backfire on the team.

This could be an interesting idea, but the Dodgers likely say no to a trade for deGrom, unless the Rangers eat some of the money. Los Angeles has other areas around the roster that the front office will have to address before the starting rotation.