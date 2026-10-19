Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Trade 33-HR Star in Huge Offseason Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch this offseason.

After being completed dominated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, it is likely that changes are on the way for the Dodgers. They should be looking to shake up their roster a bit as they aim to bounce back in 2027.

Because of this, one of the Dodgers’ top stars is already creating in the rumor mill as a prime trade candidate.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Trade Star

In a recent article for FanSided, Zachary Rotman predicted that the Dodgers will trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in a major move.

“There’re a couple of reasons why it makes sense to move him, though. First, he’s simply not worth the $17 million he’s owed in 2027 after the year he just had. He still mashes left-handed pitching, but he had a subpar .695 OPS against righties in the regular season and is a very poor defensive outfielder. It’s hard to justify playing him regularly on a team trying to contend,” Rotman wrote. “Second, and perhaps most importantly, the Dodgers need to find a spot for top prospect Josue De Paula to play regularly.”

With De Paula knocking on the door to being an MLB regular, it makes sense that Hernandez is being viewed as a trade candidate. While he had a bit of a down year for the Dodgers in 2026, he still could get them a sweet return in a move. This is because he has a strong resume and has shown that he is a legitimate star when playing at his best.

Hernandez had 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .267 batting average in 125 games this season for the Dodgers. However, he hit 25 home runs each season from 2021 to 2025. This included him hitting 33 home runs just back in 2024 with the Dodgers. With this, he is a prime bounce-back candidate and should generate a lot of interest if made available.

Should the Dodgers Make This Trade?

The Dodgers will need to think carefully before potentially trading Hernandez. While moving on from his salary could benefit Los Angeles, trading him would also come with some risk.

If Hernandez were to regain his elite form next season on another team, it would undoubtedly sting for the Dodgers. Keep in mind, the Dodgers are still in their championship window, so keeping a star like Hernandez could benefit them.

However, at the same time, there simply may no longer be room for Hernandez on the Dodgers. If Los Angeles feels that way, they would be wise to trade him. The two-time All-Star would be able to help LA improve their roster elsewhere in a trade. Thus, the Dodgers will need to think things over carefully.