Dodgers Get Promising Shohei Ohtani Development Ahead of NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 4-2 to the San Diego Padres on Thursday. The loss extended a rough stretch against playoff-caliber opponents for the two-time defending champions.

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 on the night. His RBI double in the ninth inning scored Tommy Edman and gave the Dodgers a late sign of life in a game that had slipped away an inning earlier.

It was Ohtani’s second game since returning from the injured list. After watching both performances, manager Dave Roberts offered his most encouraging assessment yet.

Roberts on What He Has Seen from Ohtani

“The last 2 nights, he’s looked great,” Roberts said. “Really exciting, just missed a homer.”

The near-homer Roberts referenced came during Wednesday’s loss, when Ohtani drove a 99-mile-per-hour fastball to the warning track. That at-bat stood out because it showed Ohtani getting to pitches he physically could not reach in the weeks before his IL stint, when his right arm and left knee had limited his ability to generate power.

Roberts also confirmed that Ohtani will likely play all three games against the San Francisco Giants this weekend to close out the regular season. The decision signals confidence that Ohtani’s body can handle a full workload heading into October.

What It Means for the NLDS

The Dodgers clinched a first-round bye on Thursday, guaranteeing they will open the postseason at home in the NLDS on October 3. That gives Ohtani nine days to continue building rhythm before the games that matter most.

Three starts against the Giants this weekend means three more chances to face live pitching, test the knee and arm under game conditions, and find the timing that a two-week absence disrupted.

The Dodgers are chasing a three-peat. Getting Ohtani right is the single most important variable in whether that chase ends in celebration or disappointment.

Final Word for the Dodgers

Dave Roberts was cautious on Wednesday. He was encouraged on Thursday.

Two games is not a large sample. But for a player returning from injuries that had visibly limited him, the early returns have exceeded what the Dodgers publicly expected.

Ohtani is hitting. He is generating power. He is playing all three games this weekend. Roberts said he looked great, and the manager does not use those words carelessly.

October is approaching. The Dodgers are starting to believe their best player will be ready.