Dodgers Promoting Top Prospect Ahead of Marlins Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are red hot right now. They won their seventh consecutive game after beating the Cincinnati Reds 14-1 on Wednesday.

The Dodgers managed to score 14 runs without star hitters Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani.

It marked their second straight series sweep. The Dodgers won all three games against the Washington Nationals earlier this week.

Los Angeles will have an off day on Thursday before starting a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

LA Dodgers Promoting Top Prospect Josue De Paula

Already boasting one of MLB’s most lethal lineups, the Dodgers are adding even more firepower. Top prospect Josue De Paula is heading to the big leagues and will join the team ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Marlins.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported (on Sep. 9): “The Dodgers are calling up their best prospect, OF Josue De Paula, sources told ESPN. He will be with the team on Friday, for the start of a weekend series in Miami. More to come.”

De Paula is one of the best prospects across MLB. The 21-year-old is ranked as the No. 1 Dodgers prospect and No. 6 prospect in MLB. The outfielder will make the jump from Double-A to the big leagues.

The 21-year-old becomes the first Double-A position player the Dodgers have called up under President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, according to Dodgers’ writer Doug McKain.

Josue De Paula is the first Double-A position player the Dodgers haves called up under Andrew Friedman. The only other two Double-A prospects to make the jump to the show are RHP Emmet Sheehan in 2023 and RHP Michael Grove in 2022. Shohei Ohtani to IL coming soon? https://t.co/QObYTQOcgD — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) September 10, 2026

It will be interesting to see where De Paula slots in the outfield. The Dodgers have mainly started Tommy Edman in CF, Kyle Tucker in RF, and a combination of Teoscar Hernandez and Alex Call in LF.

Katie Woo of The Athletic shared how De Paula might fit into the Dodgers’ lineup.

Woo wrote on X: “It’s unclear what position De Paula will play. That will likely depend on Shohei Ohtani’s health as the Dodgers mull a possible IL stint. Worth noting: The Dodgers have generally refrained from calling up top prospects unless there is a clear route for consistent playing time.”

Josue De Paula’s Impressive Stats in the Minor Leagues

The left-handed hitter has played with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers throughout the 2026 season.

De Paula has forced the Dodgers’ hand with his play. He has slashed an impressive .303/.401/.547 and owns a .948 OPS in 124 games this season.

LA’s top prospect has also shown off his special combination of power and speed. De Paula has recorded 27 home runs, 104 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

The 21-year-old will now have the opportunity to make a significant impact in the majors as the Dodgers gear up for their playoff run.