Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers Prospect Exits Game After Taking Foul Ball to the Head

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Dalton Rushing poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch.

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect, exited the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets’ game on Tuesday, April 1, after a foul ball ricocheted off his catcher’s mask from a pitch made by teammate, Justin Wrobleski

Forced to Leave Game Early 

The catcher was removed from the game in the bottom half of the inning after attempting to continue his play following the hit, during which he remained on the ground for a minute.

Since Roki Sasaki’s arrival in the Major Leagues, Rushing has moved from being the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect. While he is expected to make his MLB debut at some point during the 2025 season, he currently sits behind catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes on the depth chart. 

Eyeing MLB Debut

The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round in 2022, after an impressive performance in the Cape Cod League in 2021. As one of the top offensive players, he quickly rose through the system and was named the Dodgers’ Minor League Player in 2024. 

Rushing hit 24 homers that year, proving his on-base skills with a left-handed swing, all while being an exceptional catcher. With the talent he carries, his MLB debut is close approaching and crowds are ready to see him play in the big leagues. 

In the 2024 season, the Dodgers experimented by moving the catcher to the outfield, providing him with opportunities to potentially reach the major leagues in that position. Yet this year, they’re focused on his progression behind the plate and are keeping him as a catcher for the time being.

Previous Setbacks 

Tuesday’s incident is a familiar injury for Rushing. In 2023 he was hit by a backswing that affected his role for a major part of the season. However he made a comeback the following season playing in 115 games at Double-A and Triple-A, finishing with a .271/.385/.512 slashline, with 26 home runs and 85 RBIs. 

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation reported that Rushing would be open to any position on the team, but ideally would like to be a catcher in the franchise down the road. 

Whatever proposes itself the earliest, the soonest, whatever way I can help on this team, I’m just gonna take advantage of that opportunity,” Rushing told Dodgers Nation. “And down the road if catching is the true piece that I’d hold onto, then we’ll cross that bridge.”

The top prospect has also said his job was to help current catcher Will Smith, by making his job easier and providing him with the opportunity of time if needed. 

Rushing’s status remains uncertain, with growing concerns that this could impact the timing of his Major League debut.

Sydney Hammer Sydney Hammer is a sports contributor at Heavy Sports, covering MLB with a focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Colorado State University, where she studied Journalism and Media Communication. More about Sydney Hammer

Read More
, ,

Los Angeles Dodgers Players

Frank Banda's headshot A. Banda
Austin Barnes's headshot A. Barnes
Markus Betts's headshot M. Betts
David Bote's headshot D. Bote
Connor Brogdon's headshot C. Brogdon
Benjamin Casparius's headshot B. Casparius
Michael Conforto's headshot M. Conforto
Jacob Dreyer's headshot J. Dreyer
Thomas Edman's headshot T. Edman
Hunter Feduccia's headshot H. Feduccia
Jonathon Feyereisen's headshot J. Feyereisen
Nicholas Frasso's headshot N. Frasso
Frederick Freeman's headshot F. Freeman
Luis García's headshot L. García
Tyler Glasnow's headshot T. Glasnow
Anthony Gonsolin's headshot T. Gonsolin
Brusdar Graterol's headshot B. Graterol
Michael Grove's headshot M. Grove
Edgardo Henriquez's headshot E. Henriquez
Teoscar Hernández's headshot T. Hernández
Enrique Hernández's headshot E. Hernández
Brent Honeywell's headshot B. Honeywell
Daniel Hudson's headshot D. Hudson
Kyle Hurt's headshot K. Hurt
Joseph Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Clayton Kershaw's headshot C. Kershaw
Kevin Kiermaier's headshot K. Kiermaier
Hyeseong Kim's headshot H. Kim
Landon Knack's headshot L. Knack
Michael Kopech's headshot M. Kopech
Andre Lipcius's headshot A. Lipcius
Zach Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Dustin May's headshot D. May
Robert Miller's headshot B. Miller
Maxwell Muncy's headshot M. Muncy
Shohei Ohtani's headshot S. Ohtani
James Outman's headshot J. Outman
Andrew Pages's headshot A. Pages
Evan Phillips's headshot E. Phillips
Miguel Rojas's headshot M. Rojas
River Ryan's headshot R. Ryan
Roki Sasaki's headshot R. Sasaki
Matthew Sauer's headshot M. Sauer
Tanner Scott's headshot T. Scott
George Sheehan's headshot E. Sheehan
William Smith's headshot W. Smith
Blake Snell's headshot B. Snell
Gavin Stone's headshot G. Stone
Christopher Taylor's headshot C. Taylor
Blake Treinen's headshot B. Treinen
Alexander Vesia's headshot A. Vesia
Justin Wrobleski's headshot J. Wrobleski
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's headshot Y. Yamamoto
Kirby Yates's headshot K. Yates

Comments

Dodgers Prospect Exits Game After Taking Foul Ball to the Head

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x