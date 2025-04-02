Dodgers Prospect Exits Game After Taking Foul Ball to the Head

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect, exited the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets’ game on Tuesday, April 1, after a foul ball ricocheted off his catcher’s mask from a pitch made by teammate, Justin Wrobleski.

Forced to Leave Game Early

The catcher was removed from the game in the bottom half of the inning after attempting to continue his play following the hit, during which he remained on the ground for a minute.

Since Roki Sasaki’s arrival in the Major Leagues, Rushing has moved from being the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect. While he is expected to make his MLB debut at some point during the 2025 season, he currently sits behind catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes on the depth chart.

Eyeing MLB Debut

The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round in 2022, after an impressive performance in the Cape Cod League in 2021. As one of the top offensive players, he quickly rose through the system and was named the Dodgers’ Minor League Player in 2024.

Rushing hit 24 homers that year, proving his on-base skills with a left-handed swing, all while being an exceptional catcher. With the talent he carries, his MLB debut is close approaching and crowds are ready to see him play in the big leagues.

In the 2024 season, the Dodgers experimented by moving the catcher to the outfield, providing him with opportunities to potentially reach the major leagues in that position. Yet this year, they’re focused on his progression behind the plate and are keeping him as a catcher for the time being.

Previous Setbacks

Tuesday’s incident is a familiar injury for Rushing. In 2023 he was hit by a backswing that affected his role for a major part of the season. However he made a comeback the following season playing in 115 games at Double-A and Triple-A, finishing with a .271/.385/.512 slashline, with 26 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation reported that Rushing would be open to any position on the team, but ideally would like to be a catcher in the franchise down the road.

“Whatever proposes itself the earliest, the soonest, whatever way I can help on this team, I’m just gonna take advantage of that opportunity,” Rushing told Dodgers Nation. “And down the road if catching is the true piece that I’d hold onto, then we’ll cross that bridge.”

The top prospect has also said his job was to help current catcher Will Smith, by making his job easier and providing him with the opportunity of time if needed.

Rushing’s status remains uncertain, with growing concerns that this could impact the timing of his Major League debut.