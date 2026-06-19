Red Sox Regret Trading Dodgers 1.014 OPS Prospect For Dustin May

When you think of the Los Angeles Dodgers, you think of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts–that list might soon include James Tibbs III.

James Tibbs III is Dominating the Minor Leagues

Tibbs III, 23, was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for half a season of Dustin May. Keep that in mind for what’s next.

The left-handed slugger is currently slashing .299/.416/.598. Good for an OPS of 1.014. He’s already launched 20 home runs and is over four years younger than the average player at Triple-A.

To pour salt on the wound, May departed the Red Sox for the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of 2026. He’s now having a resurgent season. In his latest start, he threw a complete-game one-hitter against the San Diego Padres. That’s one way to remain a Dodger in Cardinal red: beating San Diego.

Tibbs III is currently listed as the Dodgers’ tenth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

MLB Pipeline writes: “Tibbs had an up-and-down .243/.373/.429 season between High-A and Double-A while getting dealt twice, and both his bat and power earned fringy-to-solid grades from scouts, depending on when they saw him. He offers an enticing combination of swing decisions and hard contact, not to mention a fluid left-handed stroke with bat speed and strength. He felt like he got too rotational with his swing when the Red Sox had him focus on exit velocity, but he looked more like his better self with the Dodgers and drew a healthy amount of walks at all three of his stops.”

Tibbs III will be one of two things: an impact player for LA’s future, or an elite trade chip. Regardless of which, he demonstrates the Dodgers’ uncanny ability to locate talent and dominate the trade market.

Additionally, fans aren’t shunning the youngsters’ success–anything but actually.

Social Media Reacts to Tibbs III’s Insane Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Oklahoma City Comets: “TIBBS CALLS GAME IN THE 10TH INNING.”

Dodgers On SI: “A Dodgers insider revealed when the team could call up James Tibbs III. Do you want to see the Dodgers call him up? Why or why not?”

Tobey Schulman: “Impressive piece of hitting from James Tibbs III on his 20th HR of the season. Lefty-lefty, opposite field walk-off blast with very little doubt. He’s now tied with Easton Shelton for the Dodgers system lead in homers.”

Brendan Campbell: “Former Red Sox prospect James Tibbs III becomes first to reach 20 home runs in PCL this season.”

Logan Bourandas: “James Tibbs III strikes again, now becoming the eighth MiLB hitter with at least 20 homers and first in the PCL! It’s the second walk-off win for OKC this season after Ryan Ward’s game-winning homer April 11 vs. Round Rock #Dodgers.”

@PaulHembo: “The Red Sox got a 5.40 ERA version of Dustin May last season, and traded James Tibbs III (1.036 OPS in AAA) and Zach Ehrhard (.874 OPS in AAA) for it.”

The Right News, Right Now: “Former Red Sox prospect James Tibbs III becomes first to reach 20 home runs in PCL this season.”