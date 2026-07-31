Dodgers Get Gloomy Red Sox Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox series kicks off on Friday, July 31st. This will be the last series these two teams play before the MLB Trade Deadline on August 3rd, 2026. Additionally, fans can get caught up on the latest Dodgers news and Red Sox news, as well as a Dodgers vs Red Sox prediction.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

According to Covers.com, the Dodgers are -120 favorites to defeat the Red Sox. They cite Ranger Suarez’s pitching as the main reason for favoring the Red Sox.

They give the Red Sox a 54 percent chance of winning the ball game.

Game 1: Dodgers vs Red Sox

For the first game of this series, it will be Suarez taking the mound for the Red Sox, with Edgardo Henriquez pitching as an opener for the Dodgers.

Edgardo Henriquez vs Red Sox

Henriquez does not have an extensive history against the Red Sox. In fact, he’s only ever faced two batters for one at-bat each. Henriquez has faced Romy Gonzalez and Connor Wong.

Ranger Suarez vs Dodgers

Suarez, on the other hand, has more of a history against the Dodgers.

In 101 at-bats against Dodgers players, Suarez has recorded 21 strikeouts, seven walks, and five home runs. Dodgers batters have recorded a .317 batting average against Suarez.

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Red Sox in Canada, USA, India

Friday night’s game will start at 7:10 PM Pacific Time, 10:10 PM Eastern Time.

When it comes to where to watch Dodgers vs Red Sox in the USA, fans have a few different options at their disposal. For starters, fans of the Dodgers in LA can tune into Sportsnet LA. Additionally, fans in Boston can check out NESN.

Fans from both locations can also listen to the game. Dodgers fans can check out AM570 and KTNQ 1020, while Red Sox fans can check out WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490, and WESX 1230.

Fans in the USA who reside outside of LA and Boston can tune into MLB.tv to stream the game live.

As for baseball fans in Canada, Fubo is the go-to place to stream the game. Additionally, fans in India can tune into the game via MLB.tv.

This will be the first game of a three-game series between the two teams.