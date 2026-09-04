Dodgers Reveal Freddie Freeman Move Before Nationals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready for a big three-game series with the Washington Nationals starting tonight.

Los Angeles was able to avoid being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals in their last game, pulling off the 9th inning comeback to win. But the team hasn’t looked the same in recent months, looking fairly average.

The starting pitching has been dominant, but the offense has been very inconsistent, causing some real problems. However, nobody in the clubhouse has been panicking, with the entire team trying to stay positive.

The Dodgers are fighting for a top-two seed in the National League playoff race, but they find themselves in the backseat where things currently stand. However, this team knows that if they can get into the playoffs, damage can be done.

Los Angeles entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed last year and proceeded to reach the World Series. The Dodgers would prefer not to be forced to play in the wild-card round, but if that ends up being the case, so be it.

The biggest aspect for the Dodgers is getting healthy at the right time, and so far, that has happened. But this series with Washington could be a big series, even with the Nationals outside the playoff race.

Freddie Freeman Move Made Before Nationals Series

Ahead of the first game of the series, the Dodgers have announced the lineup against Washington. Within it, first baseman Freddie Freeman seems to be getting the day off.

Dodgers 9/4 T. Edman CF

M. Betts SS

T. Hernández LF

W. Smith C

M. Muncy 3B

M. Rojas 2B

A. Call DH

K. Tucker RF

E. Hernández 1B B. Snell SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 4, 2026

Freeman has been a steady presence for the Dodgers offense all season, with the veteran hitting .303 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs. The veteran should return to the lineup on Saturday, barring any unforeseen injuries taking place.

Shohei Ohtani Update?

Ohtani was given the day off against the Cardinals on Thursday amid some injury concerns. The star has been battling ongoing knee and bicep injuries all season long.

He hasn’t pitched since early July, with the Dodgers taking precautions around his injury. But it remains to be seen if he will return to the mound at all.

The injury hasn’t impacted his hitting too much, with Ohtani remaining in the lineup for most games. Overall, the slugger has hit .279 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .906.

Can Dodgers Snap Recent Losing Ways?

As the team gets ready for the series with the Nationals, there are real questions around the group. But all it takes is a few strong games to ease any concerns.

The Dodgers do have a chance to do that over the next few weeks, with the schedule being more favorable. Los Angeles has one of the “easier” schedules as the season dwindles down, offering them a chance to stack some wins.

Of course, the team will need to prove themselves on the field, and nothing will be handed to them. But this group is full of veteran talent, and the entire team understands what is at stake here.

The Dodgers know that they need to start winning games as the year comes to a close. Los Angeles wants to be playing well heading into October, giving themselves the best chance to complete the three-peat.

But for now, this team will take things one day at a time, seeing how they can keep getting better.

As for the game against the Nationals tonight, left-hander Blake Snell will be taking the mound as the Dodgers try to grab the victory to open the series.