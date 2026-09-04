Los Angeles Dodgers Star Teoscar Hernández Makes Bold Statement

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in California.

They avoided a sweep, winning by a score of 3-2.

Teoscar Hernández had the game-winning hit.

Dodgers Star Teoscar Hernández Makes Bold Statement

After the game, Hernández met with the media (h/t Dodgers Nation).

Reporter: “Dave was talking last week about, had your slump kind of continued, maybe platooning in left field… Had you started to feel some pressure just to turn things around to kind of cement the role you have?”

Hernández: “Not really. I’m a player that if I’m not doing what I’m supposed to do and somebody else is doing the job and helping the team win, I told Dave, if you feel like you have to use somebody else in there, just do it. But know that I’m going to keep working. I’m going to try to be ready for the times that you need me.”

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Social Media On Hernández

Here’s what people were saying:

Katie Woo: “The Dodgers have been searching for a hit like that for weeks. So has Teoscar Hernández, who walks this off with a two-run double and is as fired up as we’ve seen all season. FINAL: Dodgers 3, Cardinals 2. To say LA needed that would be a severe understatement.”

Fabian Ardaya: “The Dodgers are 1 for their last 25 with runners in scoring position. Teoscar Hernández found the gap to walk this one off. The Dodgers win, 3-2. They are 83-57 and avoid getting swept. A big moment for Hernández, who has had better at-bats the last two nights.”

Noah Camras: “When the Dodgers needed it most, Teoscar Hernández came through. The Dodgers walk off the Cardinals and avoid the sweep. What a moment for Hernandez and the Dodgers.”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with an 83-57 record in 140 games.

They will host the Washington Nationals on Friday.