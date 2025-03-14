Dodgers Reveal Star-Studded Roster for Tokyo Series

After arriving in Tokyo following Cactus League Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled their 31-man travel roster for the Tokyo Series against the Cubs, set for March 18-19.

The roster includes high-profile players, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki – the Japanese star trio that Tokyo is eager to see. At a press conference held at the Tokyo Dome Hotel on Friday, the trio expressed their excitement about opening the 2025 Major League season on their home turf.

“I really feel the excitement of the country with the games being played here,” Yamamoto said through interpreter Will Ireton in a report with MLB.com. “I’m looking forward to pitching in front of the fans.”

Dodgers fans in Tokyo are dedicated to the Japanese stars, with Friday’s workouts attracting over 10,500 fans all decked out in Dodgers gear with some holding handmade signs to show their support.

Roster Breakdown and Predicted Lineup for the Tokyo Series

All players on the 31-man travel roster can participate in the exhibition games at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday, where Los Angeles will play Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League teams the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers. The Dodgers will need to trim their roster to 26 active players by March 18 when they take on the Cubs. This roster can be adjusted again before their domestic opening day against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

The roster Thursday revealed consists of 16 pitchers and 15 position players, seven pitchers of whom have been preparing as starting pitchers this spring. However, not all seven will be needed as starters in Tokyo. The four predicted starters are Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell for the exhibition games, and Yamamoto and Sasaki for the series games against the Cubs.

It’s likely that second base will be occupied by Tommy Edman, with one of L.A. ‘s utility players – or perhaps Andy Pages or James Outman – taking center field on Opening Day, predicted in a report from MLB.com.

Pitching Rotation and Adjustments

The Dodgers are planning to use a five-man rotation until Ohtani returns to the mound after recovering from surgery in his shoulder in November. As he is expected to return to pitching sometime in May, the five-man rotation will remain in place until then. The first four spots were taken by Snell, Yamamoto, Glasnow and Sasaki, with the last spot being contested between Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. Yet due to a back injury, Gonsolin will be starting the season on the injured list, allowing May to secure the final spot in the rotation. May didn’t travel with the team to Japan, instead staying in Arizona to continue progressing until the start of the season.

The first pitch in the exhibition game against the Giants is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. ET Saturday, March 15, with first pitch in the second exhibition against the Tigers set for 11:00 p.m. ET later that day. Both games will be broadcast on SportsNet LA.