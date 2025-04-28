Dodgers Rotation Takes Another Hit as Starter Exits Early

In the second inning of Sunday’s game, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow exited the Dodgers game against the Pirates.

Glasnow allowed two homers in the first inning of the 9 – 2 victory game over the pirates. He returned to the mound before the second inning as he threw warmup tosses, yet was checked by training staff before being able to face a hitter in the second.

Uncertainty Grows Following Another Exit

He was then pulled from the game due to right shoulder discomfort, marking the second consecutive start in which he exited because of an injury.

The pitcher also exited his start against the Rangers in Texas on April 20, that time due to cramping in his leg. His exit then was a precautionary move, while Sunday’s exit could potentially leave Glasnow on the IL.

“We’ve got to get him to a place where we feel and he feels that when he takes the mound, he can go out there and be the guy that he’s capable of being,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in a report from MLB. “Until he gets to that point, the IL is certainly a conversation.”

After being pulled, Ben Casparius took his place on the mound. The right-hander lasted into the fifth, allowing two base hits and striking out five.

Glasnow posts a 4.50 ERA with 23 strikeouts this season, after last year’s season abruptly ended when he was sidelined for the last two months of the regular season and the post season with an elbow sprain.

Other Injuries, Comebacks nearing

Hopefully, this injury is just a brief interruption for a Dodgers rotation already thin with starter Blake Snell currently shut down from pitching with left shoulder inflammation. The rotation is also missing Tony Gonsolin, who is set to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins. Gonsolin made his final rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City last week, as he started the season on the IL after hurting his back on a squat in the weight room.

Gonsolin has been away from the Major Leagues for 20 months, last pitching on Aug. 18, 2023. He and Dustin May were competing for the final starting position in the Dodgers’ five-man rotation, when he was sidelined with a back injury – May secured the role. Wednesday will be Gonsolin’s long awaited return to the mound with his 2025 debut.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, their pitching depth runs deep, giving them the flexibility to withstand injuries. Still, the 2025 season has already brought several pitching injuries to the rotation, raising some early concerns.

The team plans to give Glasnow ample time to recover, to avoid a repeat of last season when a more serious injury sidelined him from their championship run.