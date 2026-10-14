Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Places Blame for MLB Playoff Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday night trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the series.

A large part of the Dodgers’ struggles has stemmed from their inconsistent offensive production, and superstar Shohei Ohtani has contributed to those issues with his recent performance at the plate.

Ohtani battled an injury late in the regular season, and it’s unclear whether he’s fully healthy now. However, many believe he still hasn’t returned to 100%.

Ohtani’s Playoff Struggles

Ohtani has appeared in all six of the Dodgers’ games this postseason, but he hasn’t produced at his usual level.

He’s hitting just .150 with a .411 OPS and hasn’t hit a home run since Aug. 18, nearly two months ago. He also missed a significant portion of that stretch with an injury.

Ohtani has recorded just one RBI since Aug. 19. Since then, he’s gone 14-for-90 at the plate.

The Dodgers are considering BENCHING Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of the NLCS (The Athletic). Ohtani’s recent struggles:

⚾️ .150 AVG, .411 OPS this postseason

⚾️ 0 HR since August 18

⚾️ Just 1 RBI since August 19

⚾️ 14-for-90 (.156) over that stretch His career postseason numbers: .241 AVG, 11 HR, 24 RBI, .892 OPS. The Dodgers trail the Brewers 2-0 in the NLCS. https://t.co/1y46YROgrz — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 13, 2026

Ohtani Takes Full Responsibility

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Japanese superstar took full responsibility for his struggles after manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani would remain in the lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Ohtani placed the blame solely on himself and said his struggles had nothing to do with any potential limitations from his injury.

“The symptoms shouldn’t be the reason why I can’t hit,” Ohtani told reporters through his interpreter on Tuesday. “The results, [I] take full responsibility.

“The number one priority is for the team to win,” he added.” So whether that be for me to contribute on the offensive side, I do want to feel confident in the approach that I’m taking on that day, whether that be mechanical or anything else. So that’s really just been my focus overall.”