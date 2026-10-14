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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Places Blame for MLB Playoff Struggles

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday night trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the series.

A large part of the Dodgers’ struggles has stemmed from their inconsistent offensive production, and superstar Shohei Ohtani has contributed to those issues with his recent performance at the plate.

Ohtani battled an injury late in the regular season, and it’s unclear whether he’s fully healthy now. However, many believe he still hasn’t returned to 100%.

Ohtani’s Playoff Struggles

Ohtani has appeared in all six of the Dodgers’ games this postseason, but he hasn’t produced at his usual level.

He’s hitting just .150 with a .411 OPS and hasn’t hit a home run since Aug. 18, nearly two months ago. He also missed a significant portion of that stretch with an injury.

Ohtani has recorded just one RBI since Aug. 19. Since then, he’s gone 14-for-90 at the plate.

Ohtani Takes Full Responsibility

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Japanese superstar took full responsibility for his struggles after manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Ohtani would remain in the lineup for Wednesday’s game.

Ohtani placed the blame solely on himself and said his struggles had nothing to do with any potential limitations from his injury.

“The symptoms shouldn’t be the reason why I can’t hit,” Ohtani  told reporters through his interpreter on Tuesday. “The results, [I] take full responsibility.

“The number one priority is for the team to win,” he added.” So whether that be for me to contribute on the offensive side, I do want to feel confident in the approach that I’m taking on that day, whether that be mechanical or anything else. So that’s really just been my focus overall.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Places Blame for MLB Playoff Struggles

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