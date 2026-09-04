Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Gets Free Agent Update

Tarik Skubal has the potential to be the story of the MLB offseason, if the collective bargaining negotiations and the threat of a lockout don’t get in the way.

Skubal was already the story of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, as the left-handed ace on an expiring contract was involved in all sorts of rumors before being dealt from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soon enough, that contract will officially expire, and Skubal will be looking for his next deal.

Odds are, Skubal will set all kinds of records for a pitcher contract.

Will it be with the Dodgers? It’s too early to know that yet, although given the way they use their money, it seems very possible.

And just how much will it be? That’s to be determined, as well, particularly with the potential bumpy road that the offseason ahead could feature.

Still, it’s clear Skubal is going to be a major acquisition for whoever ends up with him, no matter what it costs.

Tarik Skubal Contract Update

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden broke down what could come next for Skubal as part of a new article this week.

“After winning back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards for the Tigers, Skubal suffered an elbow injury in April that led to surgery on May 6,” Bowden writes. “He missed roughly six weeks but still managed to post a 2.79 ERA in 96 2/3 innings before being dealt to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. He’s continued to pitch at that high level with the Dodgers and looks well positioned to enter the offseason as the premier free agent on the market.”

The way Skubal finishes off this season will matter a little bit, but he’s got such an extended, impressive body of work that as long as he’s healthy, he’ll be the crown jewel of the free agent pitching market.

Pitcher Contract Records

Bowden believes it’s a no-brainer that Skubal will be the new highest-paid pitcher ever.

“Assuming he remains healthy, there’s no doubt that he’ll soon become the highest paid pitcher based on the average annual value,” Bowden writes. “He turns 30 in November and he looks poised to continue dominating hitters for the next several years. He’s by far the best free agent in this class and I can’t wait to see what contract he and his agent Scott Boras are able to secure.”

The largest pitcher contract ever by total value currently belongs to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year deal for $325 million with the Dodgers.

Gerrit Cole’s contract with the Yankees has a higher annual average value after he signed for nine years and $324 million.

Skubal could potentially push toward the $400 million mark in total value.

He could also choose to go with a shorter length of a deal, which would lower the shorter value, but it’s safe to expect him to top the $36 million per year that Cole got on his contract.

Only a few teams will be able to even consider paying that much, including the Dodgers, but there are often twists in free agency, so it’ll be fascinating to watch how it plays out.