Dodgers Get Major Teoscar Hernandez News Before Athletics Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent the better part of this road trip doing what they do best. Saturday night’s 15-3 demolition of the San Diego Padres was the latest statement, a nine-run sixth inning that turned a tight game into a runaway. At 53-30 with the best record in baseball, the machine keeps rolling.

Teoscar Hernandez has been sidelined since May 29 with a left hamstring strain, missing more than a month of action during one of the Dodgers’ most productive stretches of the season. That absence is ending.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the timeline this week, and the news is exactly what Los Angeles was hoping to hear.

Dodgers Get Hernandez Update

Hernandez is scheduled to be activated from the injured list on Monday when the Dodgers open a three-game road series against the Athletics in Sacramento.

The activation comes right at the one-month mark that doctors initially projected when the injury first occurred, a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the least severe classification possible.

The timing of the injury made it particularly costly. Hernandez went down on May 29 while fielding a ground ball at first base, grabbing at his left hamstring and exiting immediately. Kike Hernandez was lost in the same series, stripping the Dodgers of two of their most reliable contributors in the span of days.

Ryan Ward stepped in to fill the void and held his own, but with Hernandez cleared to return, Ward is expected to head back down. The Dodgers have seen enough from their returning outfielder to feel confident about bringing him straight back into the lineup.

What the Rehab Assignment Showed

In three games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Hernandez hit a two-run home run in every single outing. Three games. Three home runs. Across 11 at-bats he is hitting .273, but the power numbers tell the real story. He logged 18 innings in left field across the assignment, giving the Dodgers exactly the physical proof they needed that the hamstring has responded.

The Dodgers were deliberate with his recovery. They did not rush him back despite the Grade 1 classification. The rehab assignment in Oklahoma City was designed to get him physically ready rather than simply clear a medical threshold. What they got back looks sharper than what they sent down.

Before the injury, Hernandez was hitting .276 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .348 and an OPS of .785 across 204 plate appearances.

The two-time All-Star also has an October pedigree that matters in a Dodgers uniform. He hit five home runs across 17 playoff games last season.

Final Word for the Dodgers

The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball for most of this season without one of their most reliable producers. That changes Monday.

Hernandez comes back hot, healthy, and with something to prove after a month on the sideline. The timing could not be better.

Sacramento is first. October is the goal.