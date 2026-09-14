Los Angeles Dodgers Make Tommy Edman Decision Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from clinching a National League playoff berth.

Monday, September 14, the Dodgers begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds for the second time seven games.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Dodgers make a couple changes in their lineup, one of them involving utility player Tommy Edman.

Tommy Edman is Back in the Lineup vs. the Reds After a Rest Day on Sunday

Per Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh, the team announced their starting lineup against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

#Dodgers Lineup vs #Reds LHP, Nick Lodolo: Edman CF, Betts SS, Smith C, Tucker RF, T. Hernandez LF, Rojas 2B, Muncy 3B, E. Hernandez 1B, JDP DH, Tarik Skubal SP,” Vassegh wrote on X.

Edman sat out in Sunday’s loss against the Miami Marlins because Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, did not want him playing all three games on a turf field.

“#Dodgers Dave Roberts originally said Josue De Paula would DH all 3 games in Miami,” Dodgers insider Bill Plunket wrote on X ahead of Sunday’s game. “Thought it thru and decided he didn’t want Teoscar Hernandez or Tommy Edman to play all 3 games on turf here. So De Paula gets the start in LF.”

Edman and the Dodgers have been carefully monitoring the center fielder’s ankle, after spending nearly half the season on the injured list. The 31-year-old underwent an offseason ankle surgery and did not return to the Dodgers lineup until June 17.

While the Dodgers primary center fielder Andy Pages, remains on the injured list, Edman has spent most of starts in center.

Despite slashing .257/.339/.390 in 72 games, Edman’s seven game stretch shows signs of a quite the slump.

He’s batting .091 with five strikeouts, two hits, and two RBIs in his last 22 at-bats. Both of hits coming against the Washington Nationals on September 6.

Hopefully yesterday’s much needed rest day gets Edman back where he needs to be.

Los Angeles Dodgers Magic Number to Win NL West is Four

There only 15 days until the first MLB postseason game, and 13 games left in the season for the Dodgers. They can clinch a postseason berth tonight with a win against the Reds.

“LAD can clinch a postseason berth today with a win at Cincinnati *or* losses by both the Padres (@ COL) AND the Diamondbacks (v. MIA),” Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo wrote on X.

For the National League West, the Dodgers’ magic number is four.

The Dodgers, based on head-to-head record, own the tiebreaker over San Diego. The magic number is 4 to win the NL West over both San Diego and Arizona. https://t.co/SmTW16IBiq — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) September 12, 2026

After their series concludes against the Reds, the Dodgers are strictly facing NL West opponents. Two series at-home against the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, and rounding off the season on the road to face San Francisco for the final time in 2026.