Dodgers Get Major Update on Two-Time Cy Young Winner in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the offseason with important decisions ahead as they look to return to the top of Major League Baseball in 2027. Their latest postseason disappointment has created an opportunity to evaluate the roster, address pitching depth, and determine how best to maintain a championship-caliber team.

The front office must also navigate an uncertain offseason, with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on December 1. That deadline could affect how quickly teams and players complete negotiations.

Among the names connected to the Dodgers’ plans is left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal.

After spending the second half of 2026 in Los Angeles, the two-time American League Cy Young winner is now one of the most important players to watch as the free-agent market develops.

Dodgers May Avoid Long-Term Record Contract for Tarik Skubal

Katie Woo of “The Athletic” said the Dodgers could be reluctant to give Tarik Skubal the long-term commitment needed to surpass Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record-setting contract.

Woo explained that Skubal could become the highest-paid pitcher in baseball, but Los Angeles may not match the total value if doing so requires an extended deal.

“Skubal could set the record for the highest-paid pitcher, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract. If so, the Dodgers are unlikely to meet that mark – at least in terms of years,” Woo wrote.

She added that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman preferred avoiding mega long-term contracts last winter to preserve the organization’s competitive window.

Uncertainty around the upcoming CBA expiration and the federal investigation involving owner Mark Walter could also influence the team’s approach.

However, that does not mean Los Angeles is unwilling to make a significant offer.

Woo noted that the Dodgers could pursue a shorter contract with a higher average annual value, similar to the structure they used to sign Kyle Tucker.

Skubal, represented by Scott Boras, has an incentive to complete a deal before the CBA expires on December 1.

His market could involve contracts worth more than $400 million, although those figures remain projections rather than confirmed offers.

The Dodgers also have a strong understanding of his value after his 2026 stint in Los Angeles.

Skubal posted a 2.61 ERA, 60 strikeouts, and a 1.04 WHIP across 62 innings in 10 regular-season starts. He also recorded a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in two postseason appearances.

Whether the Dodgers pursue a shorter, expensive contract or face competition from teams willing to offer greater long-term security remains to be seen.

Dodgers Prospect Chase Harlan Draws Attention in Arizona Fall League

While the front office evaluates its major-league roster, the Dodgers also have young talent developing in the Arizona Fall League.

Third baseman Chase Harlan recently attracted attention with his performance for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Harlan collected two hits in Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Scottsdale Scorpions.

The Dodgers prospects managed three of Glendale’s five hits, but the team could not score. Second baseman Charles Davalan also contributed a single and a walk.

Harlan was among eight contestants scheduled to participate in Saturday’s Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, which was set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.

His participation gave the organization another chance to evaluate one of its developing position players.

The Dodgers have increasingly relied on their farm system to support their established major-league core.

MLB Pipeline ranked their farm system first in its mid-August rankings, with prospects including Josue De Paula, Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland already part of the organization’s plans.

Developing players like Harlan could become important as Los Angeles considers potential roster changes.

With free agency, the approaching labor deadline, and several openings to address, the Dodgers have multiple paths to strengthen the team in pursuit of another championship.