Los Angeles Dodgers Get Crucial Tyler Glasnow Injury Update During Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly defeated the Kansas City Royals in Tarik Skubal’s Dodger Stadium debut on Monday, August 11. Tonight, Blake Snell gets his second start of the season following a long-awaited return off the injured list.

Amid all of the excitement surrounding Snell’s return, the Dodgers provided a promising update on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Dodgers Pitcher Tyler Glasnow Is Expected to Be Activated Off the IL in About 2 Weeks

After a lengthy IL stint for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, he is finally expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster. Glasnow will be making a rehab start on Friday in OKC, and the plan is for one more start before activation.

“More SP reinforcements are on the way,” Dodgers beat writer Katie Woo said on X. “Tyler Glasnow will make another rehab start Friday w/ OKC. Four innings/60 pitches. Plan is for Glasnow to make one more rehab start after Friday before Dodgers look to activate him off IL. #Dodgers.”

More SP reinforcements are on the way. Tyler Glasnow will make another rehab start Friday w/ OKC. Four innings/60 pitches. Plan is for Glasnow to make one more rehab start after Friday before Dodgers look to activate him off IL. #Dodgers https://t.co/jlDTba2Sd5 — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 11, 2026

On Sunday, Glasnow pitched in his first Triple-A rehab outing following a 60-day IL trip from lower back spasms back in May. His final line against Salt Lake was 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Glasnow would likely need three more rehab starts prior to his first outing to return to the rotation, but it seems like plans may have shifted.

With Glasnow’s return expected to be some time in September, the Dodgers superstar rotation will nearly be complete. Shohei Ohtani is also expected to return to the mound in September.

Blake Snell Makes Second Start Against Kansas City Royals

The Dodgers activated pitcher Blake Snell from the 60-day IL, after a short-lived stint in May following an offseason elbow surgery. Charlie Barnes was optioned in his place.

Before the game, Dave Roberts said this is the healthiest Blake Snell has looked since putting on a Dodgers uniform.

The goal for tonight is for Snell to make it through five innings, but he is not a strict pitch count.

Snell takes the mound at 7:10 P.M. PST at Dodger Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.