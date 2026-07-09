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Dodgers’ White House Decision After 2025 World Series Win Revealed

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers holds the Commisioner's Trophy after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers last visited the White House in April 2025 to celebrate their World Series title over the New York Yankees.

Less than a year later, the Dodgers repeated as World Series champions after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic Fall Classic. Now, they’ve officially revealed their decision on returning to the White House.

Dodgers to Visit White House on July 23

According to the New York Post, the Dodgers have scheduled their White House visit for July 23. The trip falls on an off day between a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

A White House official confirmed the visit to the New York Post.

“President Trump is excited to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers BACK to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship!” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement.

Dave Roberts’ Offseason Comments

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear during the offseason that he intended to continue the tradition.

“I am going to continue to try to do what tradition says,” Roberts said.

Originally, it appeared the Dodgers would visit in April while they were in Washington for a series against the Nationals.

However, scheduling conflicts prevented the visit from taking place. That led many to believe the Dodgers would skip the tradition this year.

Third Visit in Six Years

The Dodgers also visited the White House in 2021 after winning the World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The July 23 visit will mark the franchise’s third celebration in six years and its second during President Trump’s time in office. Their 2021 visit came while former President Joe Biden was in office.

Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, who is now retired and was part of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series team, made it clear last year that he views a White House invitation as a tremendous honor regardless of who is in office.

“We went in 2021,” Kershaw said. “We went this time. I know there’s been a lot of stuff about, should the Dodgers go? All this stuff. But at the end of the day, getting to go to the White House, getting to see the Oval Office, getting to meet the President of the United States, that’s stuff that you can’t lose sight of, no matter what you believe.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Dodgers’ White House Decision After 2025 World Series Win Revealed

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