Dodgers’ White House Decision After 2025 World Series Win Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers last visited the White House in April 2025 to celebrate their World Series title over the New York Yankees.

Less than a year later, the Dodgers repeated as World Series champions after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic Fall Classic. Now, they’ve officially revealed their decision on returning to the White House.

Dodgers to Visit White House on July 23

According to the New York Post, the Dodgers have scheduled their White House visit for July 23. The trip falls on an off day between a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets.

A White House official confirmed the visit to the New York Post.

“President Trump is excited to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers BACK to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship!” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement.

Dodgers set to visit the White House on July 23 to honor last year’s World Series title, per @ByJackHarris 🏆🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7C8TYSvxC4 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 9, 2026

Dave Roberts’ Offseason Comments

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear during the offseason that he intended to continue the tradition.

“I am going to continue to try to do what tradition says,” Roberts said.

Originally, it appeared the Dodgers would visit in April while they were in Washington for a series against the Nationals.

However, scheduling conflicts prevented the visit from taking place. That led many to believe the Dodgers would skip the tradition this year.

Third Visit in Six Years

The Dodgers also visited the White House in 2021 after winning the World Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The July 23 visit will mark the franchise’s third celebration in six years and its second during President Trump’s time in office. Their 2021 visit came while former President Joe Biden was in office.

Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, who is now retired and was part of the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series team, made it clear last year that he views a White House invitation as a tremendous honor regardless of who is in office.

“We went in 2021,” Kershaw said. “We went this time. I know there’s been a lot of stuff about, should the Dodgers go? All this stuff. But at the end of the day, getting to go to the White House, getting to see the Oval Office, getting to meet the President of the United States, that’s stuff that you can’t lose sight of, no matter what you believe.”