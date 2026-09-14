CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Edgardo Henriquez #60 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he is removed from the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Edgardo Henriquez to Injured List
Henriquez is now in his third Major League season. Each campaign has been spent with the Dodgers.
He is undoubtedly one of their top relievers and currently owns a 2.85 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 60.0 innings pitched through 61 games, starting in one. He’s walked 25 batters this year.
Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have a clear path to the postseason, but in the meantime, they will be without reliever Edgardo Henriquez.As reported by the organization, the 24-year-old arm was placed on the IL due to lower back discomfort.Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that he will be out for the rest of the regular […]
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Reliever Out for Regular Season With Injury