Los Angeles Dodgers’ Reliever Out for Regular Season With Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a clear path to the postseason, but in the meantime, they will be without reliever Edgardo Henriquez.

As reported by the organization, the 24-year-old arm was placed on the IL due to lower back discomfort.

Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that he will be out for the rest of the regular season.

Big blow for the Dodgers bullpen, with Edgardo Henriquez and his 2.85 ERA out for the rest of the regular season. Comes on top of Edwin Díaz's recent struggles in Triple A. #Dodgers https://t.co/P2QfTnICZv — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 14, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Edgardo Henriquez to Injured List

Henriquez is now in his third Major League season. Each campaign has been spent with the Dodgers.

He is undoubtedly one of their top relievers and currently owns a 2.85 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 60.0 innings pitched through 61 games, starting in one. He’s walked 25 batters this year.