Dodgers Get Injury Update on Two Key Relievers Amid Phillies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to find ways to win games, even though their pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries as of late. The good news for the Dodgers is that they have loads of depth across the board, but at some point, they are going to want to have all of their top arms available.

In the bullpen, Evan Phillips and Brock Stewart are both working their way back towards the mound, as they faced hitters earlier this week. However, when manager Dave Roberts provided an update on both of their respective statuses, he offered a pair of surprisingly different injury updates regarding Phillips and Stewart.

Evan Phillips, Brock Stewart Heading in Opposite Directions

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With Edwin Diaz also on the mend, the Dodgers have found themselves without three of their top relievers early in the new season. And yet, that didn’t stop the bullpen from posting a historic scoreless streak over the past couple of weeks, so even while the team is hoping to get healthy in the ‘pen, it’s worth acknowledging that they are doing alright as is.

Phillips hasn’t pitched since early last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but his lengthy injury rehab process appears to be coming to a close. Stewart, meanwhile, has only appeared in two games this season before he was forced to the injured list with a bone spur in his left foot.

Seeing both of these guys face hitters earlier this week was an encouraging sign, but according to Roberts, it sounds like they are headed in opposite directions. Whereas Phillips is nearing a rehab assignment, Stewart’s foot did not respond as the team had hoped it would, which could cause him to miss even more time than initially expected.

“Both came out of it well. They both came out of it fine,” Roberts said of Phillips and Stewart. “I think Evan will do another live or two, and then potentially go out on assignment. I think Brock was good. The foot is just not totally responding and kind of back, so that’s kind of the thing that’s holding us back a little bit.”

Dodgers Looking to Continue Their Winning Ways as Bullpen Gets Healthy

Phillips still has some hurdles to clear before he can find his way back to the majors, but getting started on a rehab assignment is the last big hurdle he will have to clear before he can get back on the mound for the Dodgers. Stewart, on the other hand, has a much murkier status, and it’s fair to assume L.A. isn’t going to rush him back into action just for the sake of doing so.

In the meantime, Los Angeles will look to continue doing what it does best: win baseball games. The Dodgers have won eight of their past 10 contests to retake control of the National League West division, and seeing this team get hot is surely a worrying sign for the rest of the majors. After beating the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Los Angeles will go for the series victory when it returns to action on Saturday.