Feduccia Optioned to Minors Before Tokyo Exhibition

Just hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play against the Yomiuri Giants in the Tokyo Exhibition game, the Dodgers have optioned Hunter Feduccia to the minors. Feduccia, originally listed as a catcher on the 31-man Tokyo travel roster, was also optioned earlier in spring training in 2024 – but appeared in both exhibition games in South Korea.

Feduccia made his MLB debut last season and is in his second season a part of the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. With Will Smith resting due to a bone bruise in his left ankle from last June, Feduccia became a valuable asset during spring training.

Spring Performance

The catcher appeared in 13 of 19 games, starting six – most of which occurred while Smith continued to heal – alternating starting duties with​​ Austin Barnes. He made the most of the spring, going 7-for-24 with three doubles, eight RBIs, a home run, and a .292/.346/.542 slash line.

While Barnes remains a solid option next to Smith, Dalton Rushing is another top Dodgers prospect at catcher. However, Feduccia still holds significant value to the team.

From Matthew Moreno at DodgerBlue.com:

“I do think we see his value,” manager Dave Roberts recently said. “Obviously with Will and Austin, I think he’s the third catcher in the organization. If something happens, then he’d be the guy that we’d look to. I think the bat translates.”

Though optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Feduccia is currently in Tokyo with the team and remains eligible for the matchup against the Giants. He could also appear in the game against the Hanshin Tigers at 11:00 p.m. ET March 15, both at the Tokyo Dome.

“He’s starting to get more familiar with the other pitchers, sequencing and things like that. He’s an organizational guy, he’s done a lot of good stuff for us,” said Roberts. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him up at some point in time.”