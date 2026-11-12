Dodgers Lose Closer To National League Rival With Multi-Million Deal

The Evan Phillips era with the Los Angeles Dodgers officially came to a close on Thursday with the news that he’d agreed to join the Atlanta Braves with a three-year, $35 million contract.

The Braves have now poached one of the key arms in the Dodgers’ bullpen, making him the first multi-year contract free agent signing of the offseason.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Reliever Evan Phillips Signs With Rival Braves For Three Years

Phillips is now with the Braves, signing a three-year, $35 million contract with the club that the Dodgers defeated earlier this fall in the National League Division Series. It’s also the same team that originally selected him in the 2015 MLB Draft.

The news was first reported by Braves beat writer Mark Bowman:

“The Braves have fortified their bullpen by signing Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35M deal. Phillips was sent to the Orioles as part of the package that brought Kevin Gausman to Atlanta in 2018,” Bowman reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Braves also released an information packet detailing the signing.

“The Atlanta Braves today signed RHP Evan Phillips to a three-year contract worth $35 million, with the right-hander set to make $11 million in the 2027 and 2028 seasons, and $13 million in 2029. Phillips has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.”

Evan Phillips Was Originally Taken By The Braves

Braves selected him in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He reached the majors with Atlanta in 2018 but was traded to Baltimore that summer in the deal that brought Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to the Braves.

Phillips was later released in August 2021 and briefly joined the Tampa Bay Rays before landing with the Dodgers on waivers.

With the Dodgers, Phillips quickly developed into a dependable bullpen weapon, posting a 1.14 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 64 games in 2022. He became the Dodgers’ closer the following year, collecting 24 saves with a 2.05 ERA.

Phillips remained effective in 2024 before an arm injury ended his postseason and forced him to miss the start of 2025. After returning for seven scoreless appearances, he underwent Tommy John surgery and was on the shelf for the rest of the year.

The Dodgers re-signed him for 2026 on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. Phillips returned in July and finished the season with a 3.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 innings across 31 appearances with one save.