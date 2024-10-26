Freddie Freeman Responds After Walk-Off Grand Slam Over Yankees

Game One of the 2024 World Series didn’t disappoint. As long as you’re a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam off of New York Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes to put his team up 1-0 in the championship series.

After the game, the All-Star first baseman told reporters that the moment was an absolute dream.

“It felt like nothing, I was just kind of floating,” Freeman said postgame on October 25. “Those are the kind of things, when you’re five years old with your two older brothers and you’re playing wiffle ball in the backyard, those are the scenarios you kind of dream about. Bases loaded, two outs, in a World Series Game. For it to actually happen, and hit a home run, and walk it off to give us a 1-0 lead, that’s as good as it gets right there.”

Freeman finished the night 2-for-5 after hitting a triple in the first inning. When asked about his sprained ankle, a nagging injury that’s kept him hobbled all postseason, he told reporters he felt good going into Game One.

“This last week has been really good for me,” Freeman continued. “The first time I ran, was when I ran out to give high fives to my teammates when we got introduced. Tried to stay off of running as much as I could this week, treated it as much as I could, so I felt pretty good going into today. I don’t feel it right now, so that’s a good thing.”

This story will be updated.