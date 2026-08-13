Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Lineup Decision Following Injury Scare

The Los Angeles Dodgers got great news that Freddie Freeman wasn’t seriously injured when he took a nasty fall into the Kansas City Royals’ dugout. But the good news doesn’t end there, as Freeman will be in the starting lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers, per Dodger Talk host David Vassegh.

The Dodgers’ All-Star first baseman took a hard fall into the Royals dugout. He wound up leaving the game in the following half-inning. After the game, both he and manager Dave Roberts were in good spirits regarding the injury.

Freeman said he was hoping to be back in the lineup for this game. The Athletic‘s Katie Woo reports that Freeman will bat fourth against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Returns to Lineup Before Critical Brewers Series

The Dodgers will be grateful that Freddie Freeman is back in the lineup. On the season, the 36-year-old is slashing .306/.380/.472 with 15 home runs and a 136 wRC+.

This upcoming series against the Brewers is critical. It serves as an important midseason litmus test, as Milwaukee boasts the best record in baseball. Having Freeman back keeps the Dodgers as close to full strength as possible for the series.

The Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweep of the Royals. It was a much-needed series win after they had lost eight of their previous nine games to the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles is hoping to leapfrog the Atlanta Braves for a Wild Card round bye when the season ends.

At the same time, this series against the Brewers will be hyped up as a potential National League Championship Series preview. The series opener will feature right-hander Roki Sasaki for the Dodgers and left-hander Shane Drohan for the Brewers.

First pitch at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT.