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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change Before Angels Series Finale

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of an RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez #37 during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

The Dodgers are looking to go for the sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, they won Saturday’s game by a score of 9-2.

Freddie Freeman (who batted 3rd) finished with one hit and one run in two at-bats.

Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his walk-off home run with a gatorade bath by teammate Alex Call #12 after the 1-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/7 S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B A. Call CF D. Rushing C R. Ward LF M. Rojas SS A. Freeland 2B E. Sheehan SP”

Freeman has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Sunday.

He is hitting 2nd for just the third time since May 17.

The future Hall of Famer is currently batting .278 with 65 hits, 10 home runs, 35 RBI’s, 33 runs and two stolen bases in 62 games.

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during an at bat in the first inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Freeman is in his fifth year playing for the Dodgers.

He had spent the first 12 seasons of his legendary career with the Atlanta Braves.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on Saturday): “Freddie Freeman collected his 2,496th career Hit, passing Mickey Vernon for 102nd on the All Time Hit list.”

Dodgers Right Now

GettyLos Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) smiles while heading back to the dugout during the eight inning of a MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Dodgers come into the day as the first-place team in the National League West with a 42-23 record in 65 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-11 in 33 games at home).

Angels Right Now

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Angels are at the bottom of the American League West with a 24-41 record in 65 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 11-23 in 34 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Change Before Angels Series Finale

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