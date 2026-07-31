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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision Before Red Sox Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 22: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in California.

They are coming off a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night (also at home).

Freddie Freeman (who batted 3rd) finished with one hit and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers breaks his bat on an RBI single that scored Shohei Ohtani in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Before Friday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 7/31 S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF M. Rojas 2B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF E. Hernández 3B E. Alfonzo C E. Henriquez SP”

Freeman has been moved down to the 4th spot in the lineup on Friday.

The future Hall of Famer comes into the series batting .301 with 121 hits, 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, 56 runs and five stolen bases in 106 games.

He is in the middle of his 5th season playing for the Dodgers.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@TeoEnjoyer: “Just hit Freddie third bruh we don’t need to get all cute cycling out 3 hitter every game 💔”

Sonja Chen: “Shohei Ohtani is back in the Dodgers’ lineup tonight. Also, with a bullpen game on tap, Cole Irvin is in the clubhouse this afternoon. No roster moves have been announced.”

@dookiebettsss: “Rojas batting where?? Roberts is hilarious”

@Fathoroffour: “After a long, hard week of work, there’s nothing like a bullpen game to kick off Friday and ruin the weekend.”

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyMookie Betts #50 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating New York Mets 4-3 in the game at Citi Field on July 25, 2026 in New York City.

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They come into Friday night as the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-40 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-20 in 53 games at home).

After the Red Sox, they will head on the road to visit the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Freddie Freeman Decision Before Red Sox Series

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