Dodgers Recall Pitcher for Team Debut Among Multiple Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of their worst stretch of the 2026 season. They will host the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series starting Monday.

Los Angeles still owns the lead in the NL West, but the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have chipped away at that lead. Heading into the new week, the Dodgers hold a 7.5-game lead in the division.

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, Los Angeles announced multiple pitching changes.

The Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen, added left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes to the major league roster. Along with this, Los Angeles optioned left-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt to the minors and designated right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernandez for assignment, the team announced.

Dodgers Add Bullpen Help in Halvorsen and Barnes

Los Angeles acquired Seth Halvorsen in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in June. In return, Colorado added minor league players Nick Frasso and Landy Vidourek, per ESPN.

Halvorsen, 26, struggled in the 21 appearances he made for Colorado this season. He carries a 0-1 record, 4.74 ERA, and 1.95 WHIP through 19.o innings pitched.

The 2023 draft pick has spent his time with the Dodgers in the minor leagues. In six appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, he’s thrown 6.1 scoreless innings to go along with a 0.95 WHIP, two saves, and one hold. He will look to make his Dodgers debut in the coming days.

Charlie Barnes, 30, was claimed by Los Angeles on waivers from the Chicago Cubs in early May. In four appearances with the Dodgers, Barnes has a 0-1 record, 6.30 ERA, and 1.70 WHIP through 10.0 innings pitched.

The veteran relief pitcher has spent the majority of his Dodgers tenure in Triple-A Oklahoma City. He has a 3-2 record, 5.01 ERA, and 1.73 WHIP through 32.1 innings pitched. Along with Halvorsen, Barnes will look to get back on the mound for the Dodgers in the coming days.

Dave Roberts Says Will Smith Could Take Batting Practice This Week

The Dodgers’ usual starting catcher, Will Smith, hasn’t played since early June while battling an inflamed disc in his neck.

Manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend that Smith still doesn’t have a timeline for a return. However, he is making positive progress with the injury.

Roberts provided a new update to Will Smith ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Royals. The Dodgers manager says there is a chance he takes batting practice on the field sometime this week.

Los Angeles is without their top two catchers in Will Smith and Dalton Rushing (10-day IL, elbow). Rushing is “unlikely” to return in 2026 due to a partial tear in the UCL of his right elbow, says MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

Getting Will Smith back from the injured list is the best-case scenario for the Dodgers in their pursuit of a third-straight World Series win.

Before getting sent to the injured list with the neck injury, Will Smith was batting .249/.338/.382 with six home runs and 23 RBI.